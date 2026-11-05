Plans for Christmas parade unfold

The annual Mount Airy Christmas Parade on Nov. 21 will feature the usual holiday floats, marching groups and sparkling lights, but also the added attractions of Jeff and Sheri Easter and a first-ever “sensory-friendly area.”

The Easters, who lead a popular Southern gospel group and have ties to the legendary Easter Brothers locally, will serve as grand marshals for the parade scheduled for 5 p.m. that day through the downtown area.

Meanwhile, a special area will be designated along the procession route to accommodate onlookers who are sensitive to loud noises.

“Because we’ve had a few complaints about the sirens and everything,” Gail Hiatt of the sponsoring Downtown Business Association said of the sounds emanating from public safety vehicles in the parade along with horns and other loud noises.

“We’ve never done this before,” Hiatt added regarding the quiet zone.

Applications available

The Christmas parade typically includes elaborate floats by local businesses, high school marching bands, fire trucks, unique vehicles, festive costumed characters, community organizations, sports teams, churches, local elected officials and others.

And, of course, more than a few pieces of candy and other goodies will be tossed out by those riding in the parade.

It is considered the kickoff event for the Christmas season downtown, billed as “one of Mount Airy’s favorite traditions.”

It seems to grow larger each year, Phil Marsh, another organizer with the Downtown Business Association, said after the parade in 2025.

Near-record attendance was the case last year, with spectators lining the streets from where the parade begins at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street, through the central business district and in front of the Mount Airy Post Office.

Many had taken up choice viewing spots more than an hour before, which Hiatt said could be repeated this year if the weather cooperates.

“We’re just expecting a big turnout, especially with the Easters,” she said.

Parade applications are available at Mount Airy Visitors Center and Mount Airy Tractor Toyland.

The official application deadline is Nov. 14.

Quiet zone

“We’re excited to introduce a designated sensory-friendly area along the parade route,” said an announcement from parade organizers.

This is occurring “to help make the Christmas parade more comfortable and enjoyable for individuals and families who may be sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and other sensory stimulation.”

Such noise can be particularly uncomfortable — even painful — for children with autism, for example, which Hiatt said figured into plans for the sensory-friendly area at the upcoming parade.

“That’s how it started,” she said of the autism population being the motivation for the quiet zone.

The sensory-friendly area will begin at the fork of North Main and Elm streets, continue through the residential area and banking district there, and end at Independence Boulevard.

Signs will clearly mark the beginning and end of the designated area.

Spectators who would prefer or benefit from a quieter, lower-sensory parade experience are encouraged to find a viewing spot within this designated area, organizers said.

Families, caregivers and individuals of all ages are welcome to enjoy the parade from this section of the route.

“We hope this new addition allows even more members of our community to comfortably experience the magic and tradition of the Mount Airy Christmas Parade,” the event announcement stated.

While traveling through the sensory-friendly area, parade participants will be asked to:

• Refrain from sounding sirens, air horns and vehicle horns

• Lower the volume of music, speakers and sound systems

• Avoid sudden or excessively loud noises and unnecessary engine revving

• Minimize flashing or strobing lights

• Keep announcements and voices at a moderate volume

Waving, smiling and otherwise exhibiting Christmas cheer are still highly encouraged, organizers said.

Once participants pass the end of the sensory-friendly area, normal parade sounds and activities may resume.