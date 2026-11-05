Fuller Center soup fundraiser is this week

Cooler weather has mostly arrived, and with winter just a few months away people will need to stay warm in their homes — something not everyone can afford.

A local non-profit group, The Fuller Center, located in Pilot Mountain, is hosting a soup dinner fundraiser on Nov. 7 to raise money for their organization to assist low-income households that need assistance with repairs and upkeep.

“Our group is a charity organization, and we provide financial assistance to repair people’s homes that they cannot afford,” said Stephanie Johnson, secretary of the organization. “The owner pays us back for the necessary repairs at a zero percent interest rate. Millard Fuller started this organization from the original organization, Habitat for Humanity.” Johnson commented.

This group has several ways of going about repairing people’s homes, with the clients even giving back to the organization and the community.

“We go about potentially repairing people’s homes by first reviewing their submitted application, and then we conduct a home visit so we can see if they meet the criteria for our assistance. There is an equity component as well, with the people we assist also assisting according to their ability with various tasks the organization is completing, from the Greater Blessing Project, which is a smaller project, but the bigger, more ‘hands-up’ project is them assisting in both Stokes and Surry County, which eventually goes back to the organization.”

This week’s soup fundraiser is one of several ways the organization pays for its work.

“We have conducted this soup fundraiser for five or more years– we even had a pop-up flea market last March. We are currently looking for vendors at $20 a space; we are trying to get the word out because not many people know about that aspect of this.”

“Our goal money amount for this fundraiser this year is about $2,000,” she said of the soup event. “We will sell beef barley, corn chowder, and vegetarian lentil soups, all prepared by a professional chef from the Culinary Institute of America in New York. There will also be a flea market of whoever comes in and sells. As of right now, we have a baker and a vendor selling holiday items to kick off the Christmas season. A 50/50 raffle will take place, as well as a raffle for a framed cross-stitch of the state of North Carolina with Pilot Mountain and a shark on the coast. This can be seen on our Facebook page.” People may order this variety of soups with a couple of different methods.

“People may order soup by texting 336-710-1321, or by coming by the United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain, which is located at 210 W Marion St, from 11 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. on the day of the fundraiser.”

“Our soups are going at $15 a quart, and we accept cash, check, Venmo, Apple Pay, and debit or credit card, but if it is paid with a card, an extra fee will be added.” Several people will be present to assist with this fundraiser, with many already being associated with this organization.

“We will have around eight to 10 volunteers, with most being either board members of this organization or a recipient of our services.”

“Ultimately, we want to provide the next round of homes with Greater Blessing Repairs and Home Safety Security. Contact 336-368-1522 if someone would like to be involved with our next project, as we are always looking for volunteers. Financial donations are always appreciated as well, but if people cannot donate their time or money, prayers are greatly appreciated as well, because at our core we are a Christ-centered organization.”