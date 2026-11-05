Support urged for local caregivers

Estimates show that about 43.5 million caregivers have provided unpaid services to an adult or child in the past year — with a proverbial law-of-averages situation existing locally.

It’s one Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley described in no-uncertain terms during an October council meeting.

“Chances are if you are not a family caregiver right now, you have been, you may be at some point or you know someone who is, or you will someday need a family caregiver yourself to help you live independently at home,” Cawley said.

That session included the mayor reading a city proclamation highlighting November as National Family Caregivers Month.

“This is a real thing in our world,” said the mayor, whose own family has been touched by it involving care for his elderly mother-in-law who resides outside the county.

North Carolina has 2.1 million family caregivers who are helping older parents, spouses and other loved ones live independently in their homes and communities — where they want to be, according to the city proclamation.

Applying a state average to that involvement shows that 14,000-plus Surry County residents are looking after older parents, children with medical needs or spouses.

Age-friendly city

Recognition of caregivers has special significance in Mount Airy, which in 2020 was chosen to participate in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, joining a small percentage of localities earning that distinction nationwide.

“Mount Airy’s family caregivers are among millions of Americans recognized this November during National Family Caregivers Month,” Mayor Cawley said in reading from the proclamation.

“Family caregivers are the backbone of North Carolina ’s long-term care system — providing 1.79 billion hours of care, worth $33 billion annually,” it also states.

“This extraordinary contribution not only sustains families but also saves our state’s taxpayers billions.”

At the same time it takes a toll of those filling that role.

“Family caregivers are stressed and overwhelmed by balancing the physical, emotional, financial and often time-consuming demands required to care for their older loved ones,” the city proclamation highlights.

“They do it all, helping their older loved ones with essential tasks, including medications and medical care, meals, bathing and dressing, chores, finances, grocery shopping, transportation and more,” it adds.

“Most pay for expensive care out of their own pockets — all while facing soaring prices for everyday essentials like groceries, housing, utilities and health care.”

This often leads family caregivers to stop saving, take on more debt, drain personal short-term savings, leave bills unpaid or paid late and borrow money from family and friends to deal with the financial challenges.

And many family caregivers who also are juggling jobs must reduce work hours or leave the workforce entirely due to caregiving responsibilities.

Health agency included

In addition to the city government’s observance, National Family Caregivers Month is being promoted by Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

“Family caregivers provide important support to loved ones who are aging, living with a disability or managing a chronic health condition,” said a statement from that agency this week.

“Caregiving can be meaningful, but it can also be physically and emotionally demanding,” it continued. “Caregivers should remember that their own health matters, too.”

Taking breaks, asking for help, staying connected with healthcare providers and accepting support from family, friends and community resources can help them continue caring for others while also looking out for themselves, Surry Health and Nutrition Center officials advise.

“Family caregivers deserve our gratitude, but they also need common-sense solutions that save them money, time and provide support,” Mayor Cawley said.

“Family caregivers need support, including financial relief,” he stressed.

“I encourage all citizens to reach out to the family caregivers in their lives, thank them for the incredibly important work they do and support them if you can.”