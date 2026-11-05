Give a Kid a Christmas program kicks off ahead of busy lineup

Hundreds of eager shoppers gather just inside Mount Airy Walmart’s entrance at 8 a.m., decorated in holiday apparel, lists and shopping carts at the ready. At a command, they take off, scattering through the aisles. Toys are in tow, bikes are in buggies. The occasional grocery shopper watches in a panic. It’s a sight to be seen — the annual shopping day for the Give A Kid a Christmas program.

This year will mark the 34th anniversary of the annual program. The story of its inception is a local tale as old as time — former Sheriff Graham Atkinson, then a D.A.R.E. officer, noticed a child wearing the same clothes to school each day. After organizing resources to provide the child with a new wardrobe, the tradition has expanded to reach the needs of students across the Surry County Schools district, and has been a formalized program in Surry County for over twenty years.

Raleigh Scales is treasurer of the all-volunteer board. He said fundraising efforts are already underway and will continue until shopping for students begins.

This year, Dec. 8 marks the program’s shopping day where volunteers can arrive at Walmart at 8 a.m. to check off all the items on a student’s list. Food boxes will be packed starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 5 at Surry Central High School, where volunteers and group organizations can help pack and load up the items for the families of students in the program.

The program partners with The Salvation Army, adopting all angels from Surry County Schools who are part of the Angel Tree Program. Through the assistance of school system’s social workers, the program is provided with each child’s wish list with their wants and needs for the holiday season. The Salvation Army helps distribute items provided through the program.

Last year, Give a Kid a Christmas supported 493 children, spending around $242 on each child for gifts and clothes. Additionally, 425 food boxes were packed and distributed, with approximately $64 being spent per box. Scales said that based on conversations he’s had with social workers, he expects the need will be even greater this year.

“We expect those number of angels to be much larger, probably similar to the ‘24 year, where we did 568 children,” he said.

Each child in the program will receive a new pair of shoes, which will already be purchased on Dec. 4, so volunteers do not have to account for the expense of shoes on the shopping day.

The total amount that each volunteer is budgeted to spend on a child will be determined the morning of the shopping day. Those who want to participate in packing food boxes and shopping do not need to sign up ahead of time, and are simply encouraged to show up just before 8 a.m. for each event, Scales said.

For parents looking to sign up their children for Give a Kid a Christmas, two make-up days will be held this week. Parents can sign up on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Mount Airy Salvation Army Church location and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church.

Fundraising is key to the success of the program, Scales said. This year, the program will roll out a new social media campaign to raise funds instead of its typical telethon event. The program has also received two grants through the Elkin and Mount Airy Walmart stores.

Other events will also headline fundraising efforts. This past Tuesday, Give a Kid a Christmas partnered with Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy where a portion of proceeds were donated to the program for orders placed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Other opportunities will be provided throughout the season, Scales said, including accepting donations outside of scheduled events.

To continue spreading the word, Give a Kid a Christmas will also send out mailers, which Scales said should be hitting mailboxes this week.

Those who wish to contribute monetarily by mailing a check or money order can do so through the program’s P.O. box, which is number 832 in Dobson, or they can drop off cash or a check at the local sheriff’s office or Surry County Schools office in Dobson.

Online donations can be made through PayPal at “Give a Kid a Christmas” or Venmo at “Sherriff’s Give a Kid a Christmas.”

Scales said the program is a nonprofit organization with no paid employees, and 96% of every dollar goes directly into the program and its mission.

“If you feel led in your heart to give your time, or monetarily, we would greatly appreciate that,” he said.