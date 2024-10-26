Open in App
    The Mount Airy News

    'Underdeveloped' Park Drive rezoning request approved

    By Ryan Kelly,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375zyj_0wNccryp00

    The Surry County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request from Cosme Trejo of Ararat, who was seeking to have a 7.5 acre portion of the 34 plus acres found along Park Drive just South of Interstate 74 from Rural Agricultural to Highway Business Conditional.

    But not without some amendment to his request.

    At the last meeting of the Planning Board, the body voted to approve the rezone request noting one speaker was in objection. After consultation with the applicant, who amended the request during the meeting, the rezoning was approved.

    Development Services Director Marty Needham told the board the land was well suited for industrial development based on the existence of two other industrial sites and various existing infrastructure. He noted that land in this area, “Falls within a 100 year flood plain, which will require any new development to comply with a flood damage prevention ordinance.”

    The application for rezoning contained language that Vice Chair Mark Marion took note of. “I see the rezoning to highway business conditional, but then there’s one part of it in the bottom, that only part that concerns me, is the arts/entertainment and recreation part of it. I’d like to have some more explanation about that.”

    Trejo listed a range of proposed uses for the rezoned land from fabricated metal productions, general construction office, to an event center.

    “The applicant is also asking under the arts and entertainment heading that if the need be, he could build an event center. I think he’s just wanting to get rezoned to do some of these things. He doesn’t know exactly what he wants to do at this point,” Needham said.

    The applicant’s son, Eduardo Trejo, said they were not quite sure what the end use of the land would be. “If we don’t do metal fabrication and retail, then we thought we could possibly do an event center.”

    “For the event center and say the surrounding neighbors, I think there’s a big enough bank and far enough distance from any neighbors in the area where it wouldn’t cause any kind of disturbance… It would be more of like for wedding events, just family events, that type of that type of event,” Trejo said.

    Members of the board felt the application was too broad. Chair Van Tucker said, “If you ask for general construction or supplies and sales or manufacturing fabricating metal, you know that would be wide enough. But then when you add arts, entertainment and recreation, I guess my question and concern as a neighbor would be: how would that affect me?”

    “I think you kind of have to make up your mind what you want to do before you before you come in here and say, well, I want it to be all these things. That makes it hard for us because you got the neighbors, you got the neighbors around you that, might be fine with one thing, but not with this event center,” Commissioner Bill Goins said.

    He suggested a compromise. “I would favor approving this without the event center — if you could live with that. I agree with my fellow commissioners that you make this kind of broad, and that makes it harder to make a decision. The other potential uses all fit together. I’m in favor of retail trade, general construction, manufacturing but (an event center) doesn’t fit with that mold.”

    County land use attorney Howard Jones said, “In the future, if you decided you didn’t want to do your building materials and fabrication business and you instead wanted to convert this to an event center, you could come back in and petition to have the property essentially rezoned again and have a site plan that permitted that on there.”

    The petitioner agreed to remove the event center and Commissioner Larry Johnson moved to approve the request; Goins seconded the motion, and the request was approved unanimously.

    Johnson chimed back in, “I’d just like to add, I’m excited about the location. Park Drive is underdeveloped. It has a couple of businesses there now right there at the interchange intersection. So, I think I wish them well in their endeavors.”

    In a related note, Needham’s appearance before the board Monday evening in his role as development services director will be his last such in that position. County Manager Chris Knopf advised the board the functions and staffing of the Facilities, Public Works, and Development Services departments had been reviewed and a “reassignment of the departmental structures is being recommended.”

    As a result, Needham will be moving into the facilities director position full time, and his former job of development services director will be filled by Adrian Gardner who is a 24-year employee of that department Knopf ,said. These changes are effective on Nov. 1.

    County Public Works Director Jessica Montgomery said she was pleased with the planned restructuring. “I will have time to really focus on the landfill and engineering duties. Marty Needham will be great at Facilities; we work very well together.”

    Comments / 2

    
    Twacker
    1d ago
    As if Surry County / Mt.Airy needs another carport, money laundering, drug trafficking business. Sad part is it will mostly be funded with taxpayer dollars due the the citizenship status of the current said owner of the property.
    NUNYA
    1d ago
    There ya go put more manufacturing into an area where the watershed goes directly into a river Killing wildlife and fish. Y'all stupid as hell
    

