    Booksmarts

    By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library,

    2 days ago

    The Mount Airy Public Library will be closed to the public starting Nov. 11, so that library staff can pack up library items and have them moved to storage for upcoming renovations. “We will be opening in a temporary location, we are just not sure where and when,” library staff said. “When we know for sure, we will let everyone know through The Mount Airy News, WSYD Radio Station and all of our Social Media Outlets. We will have a limited number of items available for checkout at our temporary location, but we will be able to borrow from all of our sister libraries and the NC Cardinal System.”

    Special Events

    An Afternoon With the Author, Oct. 19, 2 p.m. Donna Everhart, a USA Today bestselling author of such novels as “When the Jessamine Grows,” “The Saints of Swallow Hill,” “The Moonshiner’s Daughter,” “The Forgiving Kind,” “The Road to Bittersweet,” and “The Education of Dixie Dupree.” More information can be bound at DonnaEverhart.com. She will talk about her books and copies of her latest book, “Where the Jessamine Grows,” will be available for sale.

    Pumpkin Painting Contest — Oct. 21 is the drop-off date. Decorate your pumpkin with paint or stickers and bring it to the library. People will vote for their favorite pumpkin Between Oct. 21 and Oct. 26. Winner will be announced on Oct. 28.

    DIY Gothic Bookmarks — Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. All materials are provided. Multiple options are available. Call 336-789-5108 to register for this Halloween craft.

    Witches Brew With Witchy Poo — Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. — Join us for stories, songs and snacks. Come dressed in your costume.

    An Afternoon With the Author, Nov. 16, 2 p.m. Joy Callaway is an international bestselling author of historical fiction and southern contemporary romance. She formerly served as a marketing director for a wealth management company. She will talk about her books and copies of her latest book, “What the Mountains Remember,” will be available for sale. This program will still go on even though the library is closed. It will be in the Angela Hudson Llewellyn Room. Enter through the side doors.

    Virtual Events

    Know Thy Shelf: A Book Club That is Genre Based — Exploring Horror with Emily — October’s book is, “Bird Box” by Josh Malerman. Follow book club reviews at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/knowthyshelf

    Monthly Events

    Alternate Learning Program for Adults with Learning Differences on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 10 a.m. — What to Expect: Read-alouds, crafts, games, puzzles, fellowship. RSVP at 336-789-5108 and ask for Emily.

    It’s Yoga Y’all meets on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

    The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. October’s selection is, “Home Before Dark “ by Riley Sager and we will meet on the Oct. 23.

    Chapters Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

    Art in Action meets the fourth Friday of the month 2 p.m., The next meeting will be Oct. 25 and will focus on collage art, acrylic painting, watercolors, adult coloring, and blackout poetry art. Call to sign up at 336-789-5108.

    Teen Book Club meets Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The group will be reading “Hands: How Will You Use Them?” by Torrey Maldonado. Come out and meet other teens your age.

    Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our October Read is, “The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell” by Barry Levine. If you can’t join us in person, join us via Google meet. Next meeting is Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

    Weekly Events

    STEAM’ed Up Tuesdays at 4 p.m. — Interactive fun and learning for first through eighth grades

    Toddler Time Storytime — Wednesdays at 10:30 am for ages 2 and 3 — stories, songs and movement.

    Book Babies Storytime -Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages birth to 24 months, stories, songs and movement.

    Preschool Storytime — Thursdays at 11 a.m. for ages 4 and 5) — stories, songs and movement.

    Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p.m. -join us every for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger.

    Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. — join us for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 11 and up.

    The A.V. Club at the Library — Mondays at 6 p.m. — for teens and preteens. We will be learning how to use video and sound production equipment.

    Teen Advisory Board -Teens and ‘tweens, let your voice be heard! Share your ideas with your peers for book club selections, movie presentations, and teen programs. Last Monday of every month at 6 p.m., in lieu of the A/V Club.

    Hooked — Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

    The Chess Club meets each Wednesday from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. Come join our group and hone your skills. Call the library for more information, 336-789-5108.

    Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. October's selection is, "Home Before Dark" by Riley Sager and we will meet on Oct. 23.

    Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

    Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrl.org/mt-airy/

