Police reports

• An incident at King’s Garage II early Thursday has left a Siloam man facing a felony breaking and entering charge, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

George Phillip Carter Adams, 56, of 2625 Quaker Church Road, was arrested on the scene at the 644 W. Pine St. business, with no property listed as stolen or damaged.

Adams was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 21 appearance in District Court.

• Thomas Michael Hickey, a resident of Pine Creek Trail, was assaulted during a road rage incident on the afternoon of Oct. 4 on U.S. 52-North near Old Fancy Gap Road.

Police records indicate that Hickey, driving a 2011 Ford Super Duty pickup, was struck by another, unknown motorist traveling north using a fist and causing minor injuries, although the full scope of events was not provided.

• Property damage occurred on Oct. 1 at Leon’s Burger Express downtown, which involved a known individual using a “permanent marker” to deface a countertop.

The damage was put at $200.

No charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

• Wheels valued altogether at more than $1,000, owned by Ronald Burris Hayes Jr., were discovered stolen on Sept. 27 from Hayes’ residence on Howard Street.

The crime targeted all four Firestone/Firehawk tires and the rims from his 2016 Honda Civic, with the total loss figure put at $1,196.