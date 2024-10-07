Open in App
    The Mount Airy News

    Mount Airy High Homecoming Court

    1 days ago

    Mount Airy High School held its Homecoming Ceremony during the home football game on Friday, Oct. 4. Crowned as Homecoming Queen was Carley Hill, who was escorted Friday by her brother, Carson Hill.

    On the field, Mount Airy High won the game versus East Wilkes High 28-13 to remain undefeated on the season.

