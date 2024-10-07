Open in App
    Siren song of sonkers: Surry County delicacy draws hundreds to Sonker Festival

    By Ryan Kelly,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YozhH_0vxbdeft00

    A loose collection of lawn chairs was spread out on the lawn in from of the Historic Franklin-Edwards House Saturday as people enjoyed the bright sunshine and music wafting their way from the home’s front porch.

    Folks had descended on the historic home for the 43rd Annual Sonker Festival which puts the tasty dessert with a funny name front in center.

    Hard choices

    Whether it was peach, strawberry, blueberry, cherry, or the sweet potato sonker — to some the king of all sonkers while to others an absolute deal breaker — each was scooped with care by a member of the Surry County Historical Society to an eagerly anticipating lover of sonker.

    In a non-scientific poll using social media leading up to the Sonker Festival, readers of The Mount Airy News named their favorite flavor of sonker as blackberry. Those tastebuds will have to wait to satiate the urge for blackberry sonker, and perhaps hit the Sonker Trail to find it, as the cost of the berries was a little too high.

    Jill and Mark Wright sat directly on the grass to take in the sights and sounds of the event. The couple were in from Stokes County and said it was their first time at the Sonker Festival, but Jill said she has been eating some form of the dish in her family for years but had never tried to make it herself. She said while it tasted straightforward and seemed simple to make, “I think I’ll leave the preparation to the experts.”

    After sampling one of the sonker offerings, folks milled about the grounds of the home with some taking up a prime position by the front porch to hear bluegrass and old-time music. Handmade baskets were on sale by Dena Dollyhigh and a table stacked full of pottery drew curious collectible shoppers in for a closer look.

    Or guests could choose to take a tour of the Historic Edwards-Franklin House and take a step back in time by touring the rooms of the home between bites of sweet sonker — and many people took advantage of the chance to poke around the rooms of the 1799 home.

    In spring 2022, the sonker had its moment in the sun — better a turn of phrase than an actual storage suggestion for the sonker — when the William G. Pomeroy Foundation chose the sonker to be celebrated with one of their “Hungry for History” road markers that was placed on the grounds of the Historic Surry County Courthouse in downtown Dobson. The sign, found on West Kapp Street, is one of more than 1,700 road markers and plaques the Pomeroy Foundation has sponsored across the nation.

    Follow the trail

    With growing interest in some level of burgeoning fame, it made sense that those in the tourism world would cobble together the mentioned Surry County Sonker Trail which laid out a culinary road map of the area where locals and visitors alike can try the dessert for themselves.

    “The Sonker Trail goes to seven places countywide that offer this authentic Southern delicacy on their regular menu. The seven eateries include: two bakeries, two general stores, a winery restaurant, a casual American eatery/bar and a restaurant featuring upscale Southern comfort food,” described the official website SonkerTrail.org.

    Stops on the trail include Anchored Sweet Treats and Savory Eats, Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies, and Twilight Farm Shoppe. The Tilted Ladder in Pilot Mountain, Rockford General Store, in Elkin at Southern on Main, and at Harvest Grill at Shelton Vineyards in Dobson round out the trail stops. Find the listing or download the map on the website

    A slight change to the route, Twilight Farm Shoppe, which has shared a Main Street store with Prudence McCabe Confections for many years, recently replaced the confectionary on the Surry Sonker Trail.

    Twilight offers freshly made baked goods, making it ideal for the trail when Prudence McCabe closed this summer upon the retirement of owner Sue Heckman. The entire space was then renovated into Hundley’s General Store and re-opened Aug. 31.

    Owner Amy Bryant said she is excited to continue the legacy of fresh-baked sonker at 192 North Main Street in Mount Airy. She appreciates the history of this heritage dessert found only in Surry County and serves her own style adapted from a recipe passed down to her father-in-law by his great-grandmother.

    “I use all fresh fruit, a lot of it from The Farm in Dobson and my husband and I grow blueberries as well,” Bryant said. “My recipe is a combination of flour, sugar and egg crumbled together and then I add melted butter on top before baking, so it sinks down into the fruit but also creates a nice crust on top.”

    Bryant will flavor her sonker based on what’s in season, using a rotation of peach, blackberry, strawberry, blueberry, apple and pumpkin pecan — currently the top seller. Since not everyone touring the downtown is ready to dive into a sonker right at that moment, Twilight Farm Shoppe offers their sonker individually baked and served in a 4.5-inch diameter tin that’s easy to transport.

    There are many tales about the origin of the dish and deviations on where the term sonker came from; let those stories be and let the tradition of the sonker speak for itself. A pie, a cobbler, a hybrid, or whatever it is, the sonker is among Surry County’s tastiest gifts to the gastronomic world and has as much personality and character as any Mayberry staple.

