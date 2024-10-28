Open in App
    • The Motley Fool

    Massive News for QuantumScape Stock Investors

    By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA,

    2 days ago

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) started shipping samples of its innovative technology, which is poised to disrupt the EV industry.

    *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 24, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 25, 2024.

    Should you invest $1,000 in QuantumScape right now?

    Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $867,372 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

    Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

