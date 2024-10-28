The Hidden Downside of Always Flying Business Class

I flew business class for the first time about six years ago, and I was immediately hooked. A seat that turned into a bed? A delicious meal with a glass or wine or a cocktail? My first thought was, "This is how I always want to fly."

And that's what I've done. I don't mind spending money on travel, so flying business class is worth it to me. I've also used travel credit cards to cover the cost of some airfare in miles instead of cash.

Most people would probably assume there aren't any drawbacks to always flying business class, besides the higher cost. But there's actually a potential downside that isn't discussed often.

Your travel standards go way, way up

A single flight in business class might not change the way you look at travel. It's nice, but you can look at it as a one-time thing, or a way to treat yourself on special occasions. On the other hand, if you always fly in business class, it's probably going to raise your travel standards.

You get used to a certain level of service and luxury. Now, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does have consequences. For one, it becomes normal for you. It's hard to go back to economy once you've gotten used to those amazing business-class perks.

It doesn't just raise your standards for air travel, either. When you treat yourself to nice flights, it's tempting to want the same with your accommodations. No more hostels, questionable Airbnbs, or budget hotels. If you're going to get to your destination in style, shouldn't you stay in a nice hotel, too? You may find yourself wanting the five-star experience every step of the way, and that can get expensive.

Luckily, there's a way to make it much less expensive. I pay for most of my luxury travel expenses, including business-class airfare and upscale hotel stays, in credit card points instead of cash. If you want to upgrade your travels without spending a fortune, click here to see our list of the best travel rewards cards and open one today.

Embrace the change -- or don't

There's nothing wrong with having high standards when you travel. Many people go from budget travel as young adults to more expensive trips as they get older. If you want to fly business class for every trip and stay in premium hotels, you shouldn't feel bad about it. Everyone has their priorities for how they spend their money.

You should, however, be ready for the costs involved. It's not worth going into debt just so you can travel in luxury. Here are a few ways to finance those business-class flights, fancy hotel stays, and meals at Michelin star restaurants:

Make a travel fund and contribute to it every month. By making travel one of your savings priorities, you'll always have money to pay for your trips. If you set aside $500 per month, that's $6,000 to spend on a yearly vacation.

By making travel one of your savings priorities, you'll always have money to pay for your trips. If you set aside $500 per month, that's $6,000 to spend on a yearly vacation. Cut back on other expenses so you have more money for travel. If travel is a priority for you, that may mean spending less on other, less important expenses. For example, I haven't owned a car for years. I'd rather have money for travel than an expensive car payment.

If travel is a priority for you, that may mean spending less on other, less important expenses. For example, I haven't owned a car for years. I'd rather have money for travel than an expensive car payment. Get a travel credit card and use it for all your spending. These credit cards can be a big money saver for anyone who loves to travel. Some of them also have premium travel perks, such as free access to airport lounges.

These credit cards can be a big money saver for anyone who loves to travel. Some of them also have premium travel perks, such as free access to airport lounges. Look for ways to maximize your income. The easiest way to increase your travel budget is to increase your income. Be proactive about working for raises or promotions, or consider starting a side business to earn more.

You may also discover that you're fine with any type of trip. Some travelers don't care about all the bells and whistles. There's no right or wrong way to travel. Just know that if you start making higher-end travel a regular part of your life, it can be hard to go back.

