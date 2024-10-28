Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    You Won't Believe This Shocking Statement From Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA,

    2 days ago

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently held a conference call with Wall Street analysts, and the CEO made a remarkable claim about the company's valuation.

    *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 24, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 25, 2024.

    Where to invest $1,000 right now

    When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 822% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500.*

    They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Tesla made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

    Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has the following options: long December 2026 $120 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

    Related Search

    Elon MuskTesla'S valuationInvestment strategiesElon Musk'S claimsTesla'S futureMotley Fool

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tesla Makes Money Selling Electric Vehicles, but 86% of Its Earnings Could Soon Come From This Instead
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    With Stocks Near an All-Time High, Is Now the Time to Start an IRA? The Answer Might Surprise You
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    12 High-Growth Stocks That Could Deliver Parabolic Returns
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    4 Cars So Reliable, You Will Drive Them Forever
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks That Can Plunge by Up to 98%, According to Select Wall Street Pundits
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Follow This 52-Week Savings Challenge to Save an Extra $10,000 in 2023
    The Motley Fool56 minutes ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Investing in the S&P 500? Here's Exactly What You'd Need to Save Each Month to Reach $1 Million.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Billionaire Ken Fisher Is Piling Into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Colossus Nvidia and Dumping Shares of Its Primary Rival
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Keeping an Extra $10,000 in Your Savings Account? Here's Where You Should Move It Instead
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Is This Social Security Myth Messing With Your Retirement Plans?
    The Motley Fool11 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    This Is How Much Money You Can Make With $10,000 in a CD Ladder
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy