Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    The Average American Has This Much Debt. How Does Yours Compare?

    By Maurie Backman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae5Jk_0wP8P5pU00

    Image source: Getty Images

    U.S. consumers generally aren't strangers to debt. People borrow money all the time, whether to finance a car or cover essential bills that are too much for their paychecks.

    But recent data from The Motley Fool Ascent shows that American consumers carried an average debt load of $104,215 in 2023.

    As of 2023, the average mortgage debt was $244,498. But mortgage debt is typically less problematic than credit card debt, because mortgages usually charge lower interest rates and help you eventually own a valuable asset.

    Credit card debt, on the other hand, can mess up your finances big time. And as of 2023, the average consumer balance was $6,501.If you're struggling to keep up with your credit card debt, you should know that falling behind could damage your credit and make it very hard to borrow money affordably in the future.

    Also, the longer you carry your credit card debt, the more it will cost you in interest. But there are steps you can take to make your debt more manageable and pay it off sooner.

    1. Consider a balance transfer

    One problem with credit card debt is that the interest rate on it can climb over time, making it more expensive. Not to mention, the interest rate you're paying may be exorbitant to begin with.

    If you have good credit and owe money on a few different cards, you may want to look at doing a balance transfer, where you move your existing balances over to a new credit card with a lower interest rate. Many balance transfer offers come with a 0% introductory rate . So you might get a reprieve from racking up interest for 12 months, 15 months, or sometimes even longer. Click here for a list of the best balance transfer credit cards .

    If you manage to score a 0% introductory rate on a balance transfer, one thing worth doing is picking up a side job so you can boost your earnings and free up more cash for debt payoff purposes. You'll want to knock out as much of your debt as possible before that introductory period comes to an end and your remaining balance begins accruing interest.

    2. Consolidate your debt via a personal loan

    A personal loan can be a more affordable option for borrowing money than credit cards because you'll likely be looking at a lower interest rate if your credit is in decent shape. And personal loans offer the benefit of fixed interest rates, so your monthly payments are predictable. That alone could make your debt easier to manage.

    If you're in the market for a personal loan, check out this list of the best personal loan lenders .

    3. Consolidate via a home equity loan

    It's a big myth that you can only take out a home equity loan to fix or improve your property. Like personal loans, home equity loans allow you to borrow money for any purpose. But if you have a lot of equity in your home, you may find that you're able to borrow at a lower interest rate than what a personal loan will give you.

    Of course, there's a danger to borrowing with a home equity loan. If you fall behind on your payments, you could eventually risk losing your home. But you may find that this is a good option if you've been in your home for a while and have a fair amount of equity in it. Click here for our recommended list of the best home equity loan lenders .

    You should also know that there's a big difference between a home equity loan and a home equity line of credit (HELOC). With a HELOC, you're generally looking at variable interest on your debt, which can make paying it off harder. So you may want to stick to a home equity loan only.

    If your debt has reached the point where it's no longer manageable, then it pays to explore these options for making it easier and more affordable to keep up with. And remember, if you're managing your mortgage payments just fine, you don't have to worry about paying down that loan ahead of schedule. Instead, focus on your credit card balances, which are likely causing your finances a lot more harm.

    Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR into 2026

    This credit card is not just good – it's so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee!

    Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

    We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Related Search

    Credit card debtMortgage debtDebt managementCredit cardMotley Fool ascentFinancial planning

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Richard Davis
    2d ago
    well let's see ,I live in Vermont get 1166.00 in disability my rent is 1010. a month lights are 75. insurance is 600. every six WHAT DO YOU FUCKIN THINK
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    With Stocks Near an All-Time High, Is Now the Time to Start an IRA? The Answer Might Surprise You
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    How Long Does $1 Million Last After You Turn 60?
    The Motley Fool5 days ago
    Here's How Much the Average Worker Expects to Need per Month in Retirement. How Do You Compare?
    The Motley Fool26 days ago
    What’s The Worst American Car Ever Made?
    Jalopnik5 days ago
    3 Lesser-Known Benefits of Paying Off Your Credit Cards
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    The Middle Class Says These Are the Top 5 ‘Retirement Dreams’
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    4 Cars So Reliable, You Will Drive Them Forever
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    8 Things You Should Actually Be Cleaning Every Day
    The Daily South25 days ago
    If a woman casually says these 7 things in a conversation, she isn’t a very kind person
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post6 days ago
    I'm Over 40 and This Is My Biggest Financial Regret
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The classiest zodiacs: All 12 zodiac signs ranked by sophistication
    Baseline3 days ago
    Restaurant Chain Abruptly Shuts Dozens Of Locations As Bankruptcy Looms
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Kamala Harris's closing message might be a mistake
    Vox23 hours ago
    Forget CDs. This Move Could Earn You Twice as Much on Your Money Now That Rates Are Falling
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    This Is How Much Money You Can Make With $10,000 in a CD Ladder
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Queen Camilla Cries As King Charles Says He 'Hopes' To Survive Long Enough To Visit Samoa Again Following Cancer Battle
    shefinds1 day ago
    8 Ways Baby Boomers Become Poor in Retirement
    NASDAQ5 days ago
    Tesla Makes Money Selling Electric Vehicles, but 86% of Its Earnings Could Soon Come From This Instead
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    I Asked 2 Pro Bakers To Name the Best Store-Bought Biscuits—They Both Said the Same Thing
    Simply Recipes2 days ago
    Ready for a New Car? Here's How Much Money Good Credit Can Save You
    The Motley Fool8 hours ago
    12 High-Growth Stocks That Could Deliver Parabolic Returns
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Here's The 1960s Pay Rate For 16 Jobs, And What They Make Now
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Harris heckled at Pennsylvania church, says voting for her fulfills God's expectation 'for us to help Him'
    Fox News3 days ago
    The Credit Card Delinquency Crisis Is Getting Worse
    creditandcollectionnews.com2 days ago
    Social Security COLAs Often Fail Retirees. But You Can Make Up for That by Doing These 3 Things to Score a Larger Benefit to Begin With
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Leonardo DiCaprio shares presidential endorsement as 2024 election approaches
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy