    • The Motley Fool

    3 Ways You're Overpaying for Hotel Stays

    By Lyle Daly,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307vrJ_0wO5vEL600

    Image source: Getty Images

    It's easy to get sticker shock when booking a hotel. In major U.S. cities, mid-range hotels cost about $200 to $300 a night, according to research by Viqal. For just a long weekend trip, you could spend well over $1,000, especially after paying for meals, parking, and all those other extras.

    Fortunately, there are lots of ways to save on hotel bookings. But if you don't know about them, you might end up overpaying. Read on to find out how travelers end up paying too much for their hotel stays.

    1. Not using travel rewards cards

    To get the most affordable hotel stays, I highly recommend picking up a travel rewards card. I've used them for stays that would have cost $5,000 in Manhattan and $2,500 in the south of France. Because I booked using travel points, I didn't need to spend a dime.

    If there's a hotel chain you like, you could get a hotel credit card with it. These credit cards earn points in the hotel's loyalty program, and you can redeem points for free stays. They may also offer other special perks with the hotel, such as:

    • A free night certificate every year
    • Elite status in the hotel's loyalty program (which may include free breakfast)
    • Spending credits at the hotel

    Another option is to get a travel card that isn't tied to a specific hotel. Many travel cards have transferable points that you can use at multiple hotel chains. These cards are a good way to go if you'd like more flexibility about which hotel you book.

    Ready to get a hotel card and start saving on your stays? Click here to see our favorite hotel credit cards and apply for one today.

    2. Only traveling during the peak season

    Hotel stays are much more expensive during peak season. Viqal reports that peak season prices can be 20% to 50% above standard rates. On the other hand, if you travel during the offseason or shoulder season, you could save 10% to 40%.

    I realize that the peak season is popular for a reason. Most people want to visit the beach in the summer, not the winter. But many destinations can be just as exciting -- and not nearly as busy -- outside of the peak travel times.

    The shoulder season, in particular, is often a nice compromise. It's still a good time to visit tourist destinations, it isn't as crowded, and you can get a much better deal on a hotel.

    3. Buying extras you don't need

    Hotels love to upsell guests. When you book a room, they'll show you the suite you could book instead for just $50 more (per night). Other common examples include special in-room services, food packages, and transportation.

    Adding extras to your stay isn't necessarily a bad idea. It can be convenient to reserve what you need directly through your hotel. Just make sure it's worth the cost before you commit.

    For example, my wife and I stayed in a Hyatt hotel last year, and the receptionist gave us the option of adding daily breakfast for two. We decided not to, and instead, we just ordered room service a la carte each morning. It was much less expensive this way, because the daily breakfast was quite large and priced accordingly. By only ordering the food we wanted, we spent less overall.

    Getting a good deal on a hotel stay isn't too difficult. Try traveling outside of the peak season and avoiding add-ons you don't need, and consider adding a travel card to your wallet, if you haven't already. And if you need help finding one, check out our list of the best travel rewards cards here .

    Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR into 2026

    This credit card is not just good – it's so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee!

    Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

    We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

