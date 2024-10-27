3 Reasons Not to Listen to Suze Orman

Many people need help with their finances. Whether it is articles like you find here at The Motley Fool, one's own investment advisor, or a celebrity expert, there is no shortage of places to get that advice. But some advice is better than others.

Suze Orman has long been a voice in the world of personal finance, offering advice on everything from budgeting to saving money , investing, retirement, and more. Her tips have no doubt helped many, but it is important to remember that no single financial strategy works for everyone. Here are a few reasons why you may want to take her advice with a grain of salt.

1. One size does not fit all

By necessity, Suze Orman gives financial advice to the masses. That is her audience and so that makes sense. But what doesn't make sense is thinking that she is speaking to you, knows you and your situation, and that her advice is tailored for you.

One size does not fit all.

For example, Orman is bullish on saving and investing. But someone who has a lot of debt will benefit more from focusing on paying it off, as opposed to investing in the stock market or stashing a lot of money away in a savings account.

So, before listening to this sort of generalized advice, be sure it makes sense in your situation.

2. It's really OK to use your credit cards

Orman is no fan of going into debt, and typically, that is fine advice. But again, blanket statements like this one maybe should not be followed to the letter:

Orman is quoted as saying, "If you can't afford to pay off a credit card in full, then that is money that shouldn't be spent," adding that she has "zero patience" for those who charge on cards that are charging 20% APR or higher (as many do.)

The fact is however, there is good debt and there is bad debt. There is unnecessary debt and then there is necessary debt. Charging for a trip to Hawaii that you cannot afford to pay back is bad, unnecessary debt. But charging the tuition for your last semester of college is probably a wise choice, especially if you have access to a card with an intro 0% APR offer ; that debt will move your life forward.

The fact is, and with apologies to Ms. Orman, credit cards have so many good features. They offer you flexibility and convenience, and unlike a loan, you don't have to ask anyone's permission to use them. They allow you to build up a solid credit score, and to boot, many of them enable you to earn rewards as you use them.

So yes, credit cards are one of the perks of modern life that can make your life easier, especially if you use them wisely. (And just to be safe, if you need help budgeting, click here for the budgeting apps we like best .)

3. 70 may not be your ideal retirement age

Suze Orman has said that "70 is the new retirement age -- not a month or year before." The reason she says that is two-fold:

People are living longer, healthier lives. A retirement age of 65 may have made sense years ago, but people are generally productive a lot longer now. While you can get Social Security as early as age 62, the longer you wait, the more you will get. By waiting until 70 to retire, you maximize your benefits.

The problems with this advice are many. First of all, it does not take into account how much money you have invested and saved, and what your individual goals are. If you have enough money socked away to last, there is no reason that you would need to continue to work until you are 70 years old, despite what Suze Orman says.

Similarly, if Social Security is going to be only a small part of your retirement funding, again, you likely do not need to wait so long. Plus, you may want to claim your benefits early, if, for example, you are in ill health.

While Suze Orman offers useful financial advice for many, her broad-brush, one-size-fits-all approach is best viewed with skepticism. It really is essential to weigh her advice against your particular situation and consider alternative perspectives when deciding what financial plan works best for you.

