Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Should You Buy Rivian Stock While It's Below $11?

    By Travis Hoium,

    2 days ago

    Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) have dropped 55% this year as the company continues to disappoint investors looking for an inflection in the business. The latest was a reduction in full-year production, from an expected 57,000 vehicles to a new range of 47,000 to 49,000 vehicles. This continues a multi-year run of disappointing production results from the electric vehicle (EV) maker.

    But is this the time to jump on Rivian, with the stock down? It may be riskier than you might think.

    Rivian's cash and cost problem

    It's worth starting with Rivian's balance sheet. The company had $7.9 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2024, offset by $5.5 billion in debt.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0HQk_0wO3vDSP00
    RIVN Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts .

    That seems like a lot of cash until you consider the company's cash burned from operations of $4 billion. This was driven by $3.8 billion in ongoing operating costs from research and development (R&D) and s elling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Why are costs so high? It comes down to Rivian's decision to vertically integrate, designing motors, software, the car, and even the sales experience. That makes the business very expensive to run and dependent on scale to be profitable.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQUml_0wO3vDSP00
    RIVN Total Operating Expenses (TTM) data by YCharts .

    To get out of this hole, Rivian needs to increase both the number of vehicles it's producing and the margin it's making per vehicle. Without both, the company is in trouble.

    Margins and the scaling problem

    Right now, Rivian is losing money on every car it sells. Management claimed the company would be gross profit positive by the fourth quarter, but that's likely out now that production levels are lower than previously expected. But even a small gross profit isn't enough with the operating losses you see above.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPqxG_0wO3vDSP00
    RIVN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts .

    Rivian needs to expand production beyond Normal, Illinois, which only has the capacity to make about 215,000 vehicles. The plan is to open a new facility in Georgia, but that's years away.

    A recent filing with the Department of Energy said Rivian hopes to begin production in third-quarter 2027, with full capacity being reached in late 2028. In the meantime, the company is going to burn around $4 billion per year from operations, even if it's gross profit positive, on top of the ~$2.5 billion needed to build the first phase of the Georgia plant.

    Even when the Georgia plant is built, the company will be at a capacity of about 400,000 and still need to generate about $10,000 in profit per vehicle to cover the $4 billion in operating costs. That's a margin Rivian has never demonstrated at a time when it's moving down market and competitors are rushing into EVs.

    A bleak future for Rivian

    There isn't a lot to like about where Rivian sits today. The company's vehicles are great, but investors are buying the company, not an SUV. And the company is in real trouble, given the rapid cash burn and loss on every vehicle it sells.

    The current $10 billion market cap gives the company the ability to raise capital. But selling stock will dilute shareholders, and if the stock falls, any capital raise gets more expensive. Volkswagen , which signed a $5 billion partnership deal with the company, could help. However, it's already invested $1 billion in Rivian, and $2 billion of that agreement would be for a joint venture, not for buying Rivian stock.

    Add it all up: Rivian stock isn't a buy below $11, and the company's future is in serious doubt.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

    Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $867,372 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

    Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Volkswagen. The Motley Fool recommends Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Related Search

    Rivian stock analysisInvestment risksEv industry trendsRivian automotiveEv production issuesMotley Fool

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Forget CDs. This Move Could Earn You Twice as Much on Your Money Now That Rates Are Falling
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Can You Still Make Money Investing in CDs?
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    With Stocks Near an All-Time High, Is Now the Time to Start an IRA? The Answer Might Surprise You
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    How Long Does $1 Million Last After You Turn 50?
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    I Used to Think 70 Was the Best Age to Claim Social Security Benefits. Here's Why I'd Now Rather Claim at 62.
    The Motley Fool9 hours ago
    Keeping an Extra $10,000 in Your Savings Account? Here's Where You Should Move It Instead
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    4 Cars So Reliable, You Will Drive Them Forever
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    This Is How Much Money You Can Make With $10,000 in a CD Ladder
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    I'm Over 40 and This Is My Biggest Financial Regret
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Social Security COLAs Often Fail Retirees. But You Can Make Up for That by Doing These 3 Things to Score a Larger Benefit to Begin With
    The Motley Fool10 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    How to Shop at Sam's Club Like a Pro: 4 Tips to Save the Most
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    3 Ways You're Overpaying for Hotel Stays
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy