The 3 Most Important Lessons I Learned While Growing My Portfolio to $1.5 Million

Investing is a nuanced and often complicated topic, with no one-size-fits-all strategy for success. There's a wealth of information available, and it's easy to come across sensational stories about the latest asset that could make you a fortune.

But instead of focusing on shortcuts or quick wins, I'd rather share the invaluable lessons I've learned along my investing journey. These insights helped me build a $1.5 million portfolio, and while everyone's journey is unique, the principles I've followed can be applied by any investors looking to grow their wealth over time.

1. It's easier to make $10,000 than to save $10,000

This doesn't mean $10,000 is easy to make, but it highlights an important truth: Earning money can often be far more productive than saving it. This was a tough lesson for me, largely because it goes against what we're taught early on in our financial journeys.

We're wired to think in terms of cutting costs and saving as a pathway to financial security. But saving large amounts of money can be incredibly difficult, and once you have cut expenses to the bone, there's not much more you can do.

Conversely, there's no limit to how much you can earn. Making extra income will require work, learning, and effort, but the potential for growth is endless. The key is figuring out how to leverage your skills and interests to bring in more money.

You might often feel like you don't have the expertise or ability to make an extra $10,000. But that's where the learning curve comes in. Once you've made your first $10,000, you've learned a skill -- how to earn money -- and that knowledge can lead to making another $10,000, then $50,000, or even $100,000 down the road.

The problem with trying to save large sums is that not only is it hard to accumulate, but it's also hard to maintain. The time and energy spent cutting back can often be redirected toward earning more, unlocking much greater potential in the long term.

While saving has a ceiling, earning doesn't. That's why focusing on ways to increase your income is a much more powerful strategy for building wealth than solely trying to save your way there.

2. Time in the market beats timing the market

This might be one of the most crucial lessons in investing: Time in the market is far more important than trying to time it perfectly. The opportunity cost of waiting on the sidelines is just too high. There's never going to be a perfect time to invest, and waiting for the "ideal" moment can often mean missing out on substantial gains.

Take the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) , for example. Over the past few years, there's been constant chatter about a "hard landing" and an impending recession, but what did the index do? It continued churning higher and hit all-time highs.

For another example, think about real estate. Home prices might seem high now, but if you asked long-term homeowners, most (myself included) would probably say they couldn't believe how expensive their homes seemed when they first bought them. Yet, by getting in the game, they have watched their home values grow significantly over time.

This doesn't mean you should make reckless financial decisions, but if you have the means to invest -- even a small amount -- it's usually better to start sooner rather than later. The longer you wait, the more potential growth you miss out on, and the opportunity cost of that lost time can outweigh any benefits of trying to wait for the "perfect" moment.

3. Make percentages work for you: A little can go a long way

This final lesson requires a crucial shift in mindset: learning to think in terms of percentages. While a 3% return on $1,000 only gives you $30, that same 3% on $100,000 yields $3,000, and on $1 million, it jumps to $30,000. The bigger your portfolio grows, the more impactful even small-percentage gains become.

Let's revisit those hypothetical homeowners. While buying a home might feel intimidating and expensive at first, it's a clear example of small percentages working in your favor. On average, U.S. real estate appreciates by about 5% per year.

Though 5% might not seem impressive, when applied to a $400,000 home, it compounds over time. In just five years, that home could gain nearly $120,000 in value, demonstrating how even modest returns can significantly contribute to long-term wealth accumulation.

Now, I'll be the first to recognize that real estate has a high cost of entry, and it isn't for everyone, but this concept applies to other asset classes like dividend-paying stocks or staking cryptocurrencies . A 2% or 3% dividend might seem insignificant initially, but those small returns compound over time, adding up to impressive sums if left to grow.

For younger investors, this concept is especially important. Early in your investing journey, your risk tolerance is likely greater, which allows you to pursue assets like tech stocks or cryptocurrencies that offer higher potential returns.

However, once your portfolio reaches a certain size, shifting your focus to consistent, smaller returns can be far more valuable. At this point, compounding even modest returns can drive significant nominal gains -- often far more than aiming for high-risk, high-reward investments.

The key takeaway is that as your portfolio grows, you begin to realize the value of consistent, small returns. A 3% or 5% gain may seem minor when you're just starting out, but as your wealth grows, these returns are the foundation of long-term financial success. Embracing this percentage-driven mindset helps you harness the full potential of compounding to build lasting wealth.

Final thoughts

It sounds like a cliché, but believe me, building a portfolio doesn't happen overnight, and there are no shortcuts along the way. It will take time, effort, and applying these crucial lessons.

Whether you're just starting or are looking to take your investments to the next level, remember that making money is often easier than saving it, being in the market is better than waiting for the perfect moment, and small percentages can turn into big gains over time. With these principles in mind, you'll be well on your way to building wealth and securing your financial future.

