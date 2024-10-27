Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    The 2025 Social Security COLA Is a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees. Here's What You Should Know

    By Stefon Walters,

    2 days ago

    One of Social Security's most anticipated days just passed: The announcement of next year's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). If you're wondering why retirees tend to circle the COLA announcement date on their calendars, look no further than the prices of everyday items.

    People don't usually start cheering when they hear the word " inflation ," but it's a necessary evil for a healthy, growing economy and much better than the alternative, deflation. That said, inflation has real effects on everyday people because it decreases their purchasing power .

    Inflation is particularly noticeable for people on fixed incomes, like many who receive Social Security. To help offset this, Social Security applies a COLA. For 2025, the COLA will be 2.5% , and while I'm sure retirees appreciate any increase in benefits, many aren't jumping for joy at the amount.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuA2E_0wO2XJOQ00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    How Social Security determines the annual COLA

    The annual COLA is determined using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). It's a monthly metric that tracks the changes in prices of common goods and services purchased by people who earn most of their money from office or hourly jobs in urban areas. That's about 30% of the U.S. population. Common items included in the measurement are groceries, transportation, housing, clothing, and typical household items.

    Social Security averages the CPI-W numbers from the third quarter (July, August, and September), compares the average to the previous year's number, and uses the difference to set the COLA. For example, if the third quarter's CPI-W is 5% higher than the previous year's CPI-W number, the COLA will be set at 5%.

    Here are the third-quarter CPI-W numbers and the following year's COLA:

    Year Average Third-Quarter CPI-W COLA Effective Date
    2024 308.729 2.5% January 2025
    2023 301.236 3.2% January 2024
    2022 291.901 8.7% January 2023
    2021 268.421 5.9% January 2022
    2020 253.412 1.3% January 2021

    Data source: Social Security Administration.

    The increase from 301.236 to 308.729 is roughly 2.49%, which is how we end up with the 2.5% COLA for 2025.

    If this year's number had been lower than last year's, monthly benefits would've remained the same. Social Security never decreases monthly benefits because of a drop in CPI-W numbers.

    Why this year's COLA is a double-edged sword

    I consider the COLA a double-edged sword because, on one hand, an increase is better than nothing. There have been three years where there wasn't a COLA, so having something is a positive. On the other hand, many retirees would agree that the modest 2.5% COLA won't quite cancel out the rising prices they are experiencing.

    According to The Senior Citizens League (a senior advocacy group), retirees' purchasing power has declined by 20% since 2010. That means $1,000 back then is worth roughly $800 today. Needless to say, that's not ideal.

    One expense in particular that I like to focus on is medical costs, because healthcare is typically one of the largest expenses that seniors and retirees face. The following table shows medical cost increases for people with individual insurance compared to that year's COLA.

    Year Medical Cost Increase Social Security COLA
    2025 7.5% (estimate) 2.5%
    2024 7% 3.2%
    2023 6.5% 8.7%
    2022 5.5% 5.9%
    2021 7% 1.3%
    2020 6% 1.6%

    Data source: PwC's Health Research Institute and Social Security Administration.

    Medical costs are just one example, but other expenses convey the same point. A COLA is good, but it's often not enough for a 1:1 canceling out of inflation, which should be the ultimate goal if it's adjusting to the rising cost of living in many areas.

    Whether Social Security eventually changes its method for determining the COLA remains to be seen, but in the meantime, recipients can begin planning their 2025 finances by incorporating the incoming 2.5% increase.

    The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

    If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $ 22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

    View the "Social Security secrets" »

    The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Related Search

    Social Security benefitsSocial Security AdministrationCost-Of-Living adjustmentRetiree financesSocial Security colaInflation impact

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Social Security Changes Retirees Need to Know About in 2025
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    I Used to Think 70 Was the Best Age to Claim Social Security Benefits. Here's Why I'd Now Rather Claim at 62.
    The Motley Fool9 hours ago
    A Social Security retiree could apply for new benefits – These are the requirements
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Forget CDs. This Move Could Earn You Twice as Much on Your Money Now That Rates Are Falling
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Does It Really Make Sense to Work While on Social Security? It Depends on These 2 Factors
    The Motley Fool4 days ago
    Social Security COLAs Often Fail Retirees. But You Can Make Up for That by Doing These 3 Things to Score a Larger Benefit to Begin With
    The Motley Fool10 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    With Stocks Near an All-Time High, Is Now the Time to Start an IRA? The Answer Might Surprise You
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Keeping an Extra $10,000 in Your Savings Account? Here's Where You Should Move It Instead
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story4 days ago
    4 Cars So Reliable, You Will Drive Them Forever
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    This Is How Much Money You Can Make With $10,000 in a CD Ladder
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    How Long Does $1 Million Last After You Turn 50?
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
    Markets Insider2 days ago
    I'm Over 40 and This Is My Biggest Financial Regret
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    Can You Still Make Money Investing in CDs?
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Prediction: Social Security's 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Make Dubious History
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Making These 3 401(k) Moves Before 2025 Could Help You Punch Your Ticket to a Comfortable Retirement
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    3 Ways You're Overpaying for Hotel Stays
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    How to Shop at Sam's Club Like a Pro: 4 Tips to Save the Most
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Tesla Makes Money Selling Electric Vehicles, but 86% of Its Earnings Could Soon Come From This Instead
    The Motley Fool2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy