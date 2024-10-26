Open in App
    The Motley Fool

    Rivian's New Competitor Is a Huge Problem

    By Travis Hoium,

    2 days ago

    Rivian 's (NASDAQ: RIVN) partnership with Volkswagen took a strange turn today when Volkswagen's Scout brand introduced two new vehicles that look a lot like Rivians. This will increase competition in the EV truck and SUV segment and VW is doing it with the help of Rivian's technology. Travis Hoium breaks down why this is so bad for Rivian in the video below.

    *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 24, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 24, 2024.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

    Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $867,372 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

    Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Volkswagen. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Volkswagen Ag and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

