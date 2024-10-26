Prep for Winter Weather With These 5 Costco Deals

Winter is quickly approaching. It may only be October, but now is the perfect time to shop the best deals on winter essentials before the cold weather arrives.

If you're a Costco member, you can save money when buying winter gear at your local club or Costco.com. Here are a few fantastic Costco deals that'll have you winter-ready before the snow falls.

1. 32 Degrees Ladies' Winter Tech Jacket: $26.99

A quality winter jacket can make all the difference once the temperatures drop. You can buy a well-rated and comfortable winter jacket from Costco. An example is the 32 Degrees Ladies' Winter Tech Jacket for $26.99. Finding a coat like this for under $30 is nearly impossible at other retailers.

2. Hopkins Maxx-Force Glacier 58-inch Extendable Snowbrush with Ice Scraper (two-pack): $39.99

I don't know about you, but I'm not a huge fan of removing snow and ice from my car during the winter. But the right tools make all the difference. By investing in a quality snowbrush and ice scraper, I can quickly get my car ready to drive on a cold and snowy day.

Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow and ice removal tools? Costco has you covered. For $39.99, you can buy the Hopkins Maxx-Force Glacier 58-inch Extendable Snowbrush with Ice Scraper in a two-pack set. This deal can ensure you and your sweetie are ready to drive safely in the upcoming winter weather.

3. Sorel Men's Caribou Boots: $129.99

If you live in an area that gets a lot of snow, you may want to buy a quality pair of boots. Costco sells great boots for a reasonable price. One example is Sorel Men's Caribou Boots.

A pair of waterproof boots, available in brown or black, will cost only $129.99. If you were to buy them directly from the retailer, they'd cost $200. That's a $70 savings. This is yet another example of how your Costco membership can unlock significant savings.

Want to maximize your savings? Use a rewards credit card to pay for your winter-ready haul. Click here to see our curated list of top credit cards that offer big rewards at Costco .

4. HEAD Kids' Touchscreen Gloves: $12.99

Your kiddos need winter gear, too. If your kids are glued to their smartphones and need a new pair of winter gloves, you may want to buy the HEAD Kids' Touchscreen Gloves from your local club. They're on sale for $12.99 instead of the usual $14.99 through Nov. 3. They're available in purple or black and small, medium, and large sizes. Thanks to this Costco find, your children can stay warm and cozy this winter season while remaining connected.

5. Bridgestone Auto Safety Emergency Kit: $49.99

Winter may be the worst time to deal with car trouble, but you can prepare so you have the tools you need to stay safe and get back on the road. Costco sells the Bridgestone Auto Safety Emergency Kit for $49.99, but other retailers are selling this same kit for $65 or more.

You'll get 50 items to help you stay safe when dealing with vehicle emergencies. Some items included are an emergency blanket, tire inflator, cable ties, and a reflective warning triangle. This road safety kit can help you feel more confident when driving this winter.

Earn rewards when you shop at Costco and other retailers

When shopping at Costco or other popular retailers, take advantage of the opportunity to earn rewards. You can earn cash back when you swipe credit cards like these at the checkout. It's easy with the right credit card in your wallet.

Earning rewards can help you maximize your savings. Check out our list of the top cash back credit cards to see how easy it is to get rewarded when you shop.

Top credit card to use at Costco (and everywhere else!)

We love versatile credit cards that offer huge rewards everywhere, including Costco! This card is a standout among America's favorite credit cards because it offers perhaps the easiest $200 cash bonus you could ever earn and an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, even when you shop at Costco.



Add on the competitive 0% interest period and it's no wonder we awarded this card Best No Annual Fee Credit Card.

Click here to read our full review for free and apply before the $200 welcome bonus offer ends!

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .