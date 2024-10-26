Open in App
    The Motley Fool

    Tesla's Secret to Success in the Third Quarter of 2024

    By Travis Hoium,

    2 days ago

    Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock jumped after the company released third-quarter results, but the market was looking at what Elon Musk said about the future and not so much on what was reported last quarter. In this video, Travis Hoium digs through the numbers, including the good and not-so-good trends for Tesla.

    *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 22, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 24, 2024.

    Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

