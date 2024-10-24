Open in App
    • The Motley Fool

    Here's How Much Americans Will Spend on Halloween in 2024

    By Matt Frankel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04trr5_0wJuYq1q00

    Image source: Getty Images

    American households love to spend money to celebrate holidays. And while Halloween isn't nearly as much of a financial burden on households as the winter holidays, millions of households spend hundreds of dollars on candy, costumes, decorations, and more.

    In this article, we'll explore what the average American spends on Halloween, how much is too much, and ways you might be able to save money while still maximizing your enjoyment.

    The average American's Halloween spending

    I won't keep you in suspense. The average American household spends $108 on Halloween, including decorations, costumes, candy, and other expenses. In all, Halloween spending reached an all-time high of more than $12 billion in the United States last year, and there's no reason to think this year's total will be any lower.

    However, this is just the average, and many people spend significantly more. Over one-third of Americans plan to spend between $100 and $500 this Halloween, and nearly one-fourth of Americans say they spend as much on decorations for Halloween as they do for the winter holidays, according to Consolidated Credit.

    If you want to spread your holiday expenses out over several months with no interest, check out our updated list of the top credit card intro APR offers .

    How much is too much?

    Everyone has a different comfort level when it comes to holiday expenses. And with major differences in income between households, it's impossible to give a single number that amounts to "too much" Halloween spending.

    In a nutshell, Halloween spending (or spending for any other holiday, for that matter) is too much if you're finding yourself going into debt or struggling to afford it.

    Here are a few smart ways to cut down on your expenses:

    • Set a holiday budget and stick to it. For some people, this might mean withdrawing a set amount of cash at an ATM, and when it's gone, no more spending.
    • If you use credit cards for Halloween expenses, pay the bill in full before any interest is charged, and max out credit card rewards (like points or cash back ) when possible. Have a look at our list of the best rewards credit cards to find one that matches your spending.
    • Take advantage of free Halloween events. Many local areas have free festivals, trick-or-treating events, concerts, and more.
    • Buy candy when it's on sale, or in bulk. On a per-pound basis, Halloween candy can be far cheaper at warehouse clubs like Costco, and if you plan ahead, you can typically find great sales on candy a few weeks before Halloween.

    Of course, this isn't a complete list. There are plenty of ways you can potentially save money, but the point is to make yourself aware of how much you're spending, and to consciously find ways to cut back without sacrificing enjoyment. You'd be surprised by how many people would answer "I don't know" when asked how much they spend on Halloween.

    The bottom line

    There's no one-size-fits-all rule for how much Halloween spending is too much. But regardless of how you plan to decorate your home, dress up, or celebrate with candy, some smart planning can save you money without sacrificing fun.

    Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

