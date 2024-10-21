Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Here's Why It's Still a Great Time to Open a High-Yield Savings Account

    By Matt Frankel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxeWo_0wFLV6TR00

    Image source: The Motley Fool/Unsplash

    The Federal Reserve recently cut the federal funds rate for the first time since early 2020, and the rate cuts are expected to gradually continue for the foreseeable future, impacting bank accounts, loans, credit cards , and more. Because of this, many consumers are worried that the best time to start using a high-yield savings account has passed.

    I'm not so sure. Although we are likely to see high-yield savings account APYs move generally lower as the Fed rate cuts proceed, the environment for these accounts could hold up better than you think.

    Will the Fed's rate cuts impact savings account yields?

    The short answer is yes. As the Federal Reserve lowers its benchmark interest rate, it's fair to expect that high-yield savings account interest rates will trend lower as well. In fact, we've already seen several top online banks lower their savings yields. However, it might not be as dramatic as you expect.

    The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, and as a personal example, my bank lowered the maximum interest rate on its high-yield savings account by 20 basis points (0.20%) soon after.

    Of course, this is just one example, but the point is that there isn't a one-to-one relationship between the Fed's rate cuts and high-yield savings account interest rates. My bank lowered rates, but to a lower extent than the Fed's rate cut.

    And in the context of recent history, my savings account's APY of 4.30% is still solid. As of this writing, nearly a month after the Fed's rate cut, some of the top high-yield savings accounts on The Ascent's radar still have yields as high as 5.15%.

    If you're curious how much yield you can still get from your savings, check out our updated list of the top high-yield savings accounts .

    How far will rates fall?

    Of course, this was just the first in what is expected to be a series of Fed rate cuts lasting through at least 2025. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, which shows the rate expectations priced into financial markets, the median expectation is for another 50 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2024, and another full percentage point by the end of 2025 -- so a total of 1.50% from current benchmark levels.

    So, while I would expect banks to steadily lower savings account rates as the rate-cutting cycle continues, I would expect the overall pace of savings account interest rate reductions to be somewhat slower than the Fed's moves.

    Of course, I don't have a crystal ball and each individual bank can set its own rates, but if your high-yield savings account has a 4.50% APY today, it would be surprising if its rate dropped below the mid-3.00% range by the end of 2025.

    In a nutshell, while savings rates have certainly started to drift lower and are likely to continue to do so, there is virtually no expert who is predicting that the near-zero interest rate environment we saw in 2020 and 2021 will return anytime soon.

    The best way to maximize the yield from your cash while maintaining flexibility is through a high-yield savings account, and if you have cash that you don't foresee yourself needing for a while, high-yield CDs are still available that can allow you to lock in a guaranteed rate before the Fed makes any further cuts.

    Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR into 2026

    This credit card is not just good – it's so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee!

    Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

    We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CME Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prediction: Here's What 1-Year CD Yields Will Be at the End of 2025
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Most Important Thing to Know About CD Interest Rates Right Now
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Don't Make These 3 Mistakes With Your High-Yield Savings Account
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    The Fed Just Cut Rates -- but You Might Be Surprised by How Much CDs Are Still Paying
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    2 Overlooked Social Security Rules Could Raise Your Monthly Benefit Up to 77%
    The Motley Fool9 hours ago
    Procrastinated on Opening a CD? Here's Why It's Not Too Late
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That's a No-Brainer Buy
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    These Tables Are All You Need to See to Know About Saving for Retirement
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    What Will Happen to Your Benefits if Social Security Runs Out? And Should You Be Worried?
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    The Lesser-Known Reason Costco Installed New Membership Card Scanners in Stores
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Here Are My 3 Worst Investment Decisions (and How I Survived Them)
    The Motley Fool8 hours ago
    Will Interest Rate Cuts Make CD Yields Plunge in 2025?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    It's Getting Harder to Qualify for Social Security Benefits in Retirement. Here's the Reason Why
    The Motley Fool11 hours ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Costco Just Raised Membership Fees. Are More Hikes in Store?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Bull Market Just Turned 2 Years Old. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    50% of Retirees May Return to Work Because of an Insufficient 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy