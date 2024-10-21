Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    2 Semiconductor Stocks I'm Buying After ASML Stock Plummeted 15%

    By Jose Najarro,

    2 days ago

    In today's video, I discuss recent updates impacting the semiconductor market after ASML Holdings ' (NASDAQ: ASML) earnings caused various stocks to drop. To learn more, check out the short video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

    *Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Oct. 18, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 19, 2024.

    Should you invest $1,000 in ASML right now?

    Before you buy stock in ASML, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ASML wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $845,679 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Jose Najarro has positions in KLA and Lam Research. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Lam Research. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    2 Overlooked Social Security Rules Could Raise Your Monthly Benefit Up to 77%
    The Motley Fool10 hours ago
    Prediction: Here's What 1-Year CD Yields Will Be at the End of 2025
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Costco Just Raised Membership Fees. Are More Hikes in Store?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    This Was the Average Social Security Benefit in 1984, and Here's What It Is Now
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
    The Motley Fool2 hours ago
    What Will Happen to Your Benefits if Social Security Runs Out? And Should You Be Worried?
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    Could Investing $30,000 In TSMC Make You a Millionaire?
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Revealed: Here Are Costco's Secret Pricing Codes You Must Know
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    It's Getting Harder to Qualify for Social Security Benefits in Retirement. Here's the Reason Why
    The Motley Fool12 hours ago
    The Bull Market Just Turned 2 Years Old. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Here's Why It's Still a Great Time to Open a High-Yield Savings Account
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Billionaires Are Buying These 3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Hand Over Fist
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    54% of Future Retirees Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefits
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    3 Superb Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Yields North of 10% That Make for No-Brainer Buys Right Now
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Could Buying Archer Aviation Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    United Parcel Service Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy