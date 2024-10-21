Craving a Cheap Airfare Upgrade? Give This Strategy a Try

You might assume that the only way to get a flight upgrade is by shelling out a lot of money. But believe it or not, you don't need to be super rich or an elite flyer to get an airfare upgrade. A cheap seat upgrade may be available through your airline's mobile app.

Many airlines promote seat upgrade offers in their mobile apps for customers who have already purchased plane tickets. While you must pay extra to upgrade your existing seat, you may be able to score an upgrade for a reasonable price.

Want to fly in style without going broke? Here's what you need to know before your next flight.

See if you can upgrade your plane ticket for a fee

If you're departing for a trip soon and want a more comfortable flight experience, you may want to see if an affordable upgrade is available. Most airlines display upgrade offers in their mobile app. You can view these offers by selecting an existing reservation through your account.

If you're not a mobile app user, an alternative way to see upgrade offers is by logging into your account through your airline's website.

Here's how it works: If a seat upgrade is available, the airline will list the fare type (e.g., business class) and the fee to upgrade. The fee is the amount you must pay to upgrade your ticket, in addition to what you already paid for your initial airfare. If you like an upgrade offer, follow the prompts to accept it and submit payment details.

It pays to check upgrade offers repeatedly

Remember that upgrades may be unavailable if all premium seats are already booked. But if there are unsold premium seats, your airline may be eager to upgrade a paying customer for a fee rather than let the flight take off with an empty seat, or upgrade an elite flyer for free.

Here's one big tip: in-app upgrade offers change. The price you see listed today may be different from the price you see later this evening, three days from now, or a week before departure. It's beneficial to review offers periodically. An expensive upgrade could become much more affordable later. Don't assume an upgrade is out of reach for you financially.

Here's how I made a long-haul trip more comfortable

Last winter, my husband and I took a long-haul international overnight flight to attend a wedding celebration. We bought economy tickets several months before departure, but I knew there was little chance of either of us arriving rested if we flew in cramped economy seats.

Several weeks before departure, I checked the in-app offer to see if I could score an affordable upgrade for both of us. At first, upgrade prices were showing as over $1,500 per person -- which was out of budget. But later, prices dipped to $655 each. I was able to upgrade both our tickets to business class for a total of $1,310. At that price, an upgrade felt well worth it.

If you want to improve your flight experience, check for in-app upgrade offers.

