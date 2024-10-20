Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    This 1 Simple ETF Could Turn $250 a Month Into Over $450,000

    By Matt DiLallo,

    2 days ago

    Investing in the stock market is a great way to grow your wealth. Where things get tricky is deciding where to invest your money. You can build a portfolio of stocks you actively manage, which could grow your nest egg over time if you pick the right ones.

    A simpler solution is to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) . While there are many to choose from , a great wealth-building option is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) . The fund focuses on companies that pay a growing dividend because they have historically delivered the highest total returns over the long term. Investing $250 a month into this ETF could grow to more than $450,000 in 25 years.

    The data on dividends

    Dividend stocks have been powerful wealth creators over the long term. Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds dug into the data on dividends. They found that the average dividend payer in the S&P 500 delivered a 9.2% average annual total return during the last five decades. That outperformed the average stock in the broad market index (7.7% return for an equal-weighted S&P 500 index). Dividend payers also outperformed dividend nonpayers by two-to-one (4.3% return for nonpayers).

    However, they found a significant distinction between a stock's return and its dividend policy:

    Dividend policy

    Average annual total returns

    Dividend growers & initiators

    10.2%

    No change in dividend policy

    6.6%

    Dividend cutters & eliminators

    -0.6%

    Data source: Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. (Note: Data from 1973-2023)

    As that table shows, dividend growers and initiators delivered the best returns by far. Companies with no change in their dividend policy (i.e., those that didn't routinely increase their payouts) underperformed the average stock in the S&P 500. Meanwhile, dividend cutters and eliminators historically delivered negative returns.

    Focused on the top-tier dividend stocks

    Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a very simple strategy: It aims to track the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which measures the performance of 100 U.S. stocks with high dividend yields . It picks companies with a consistent record for paying dividends and stronger financial metrics than their peers. In essence, this ETF holds about 100 of the country's top dividend stocks.

    That strategy has paid big dividends over the years (pardon the pun). Since the fund's inception, it has delivered an average annual total return of 12.5%. A big driver of those returns is dividend growth. Most of its holdings have a long record of increasing their dividends. Because of that, the fund has steadily raised the distributions it pays to its investors:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vI2BD_0wEPFz4K00

    SCHD Dividend data by YCharts

    While past performance doesn't guarantee future success, the fund's focus on companies that pay a growing dividend bodes well for its ability to continue producing strong returns. If it can maintain its historical rate of return (12.5% annually), the fund could grow an investment of $250 a month into over $450,000 in 25 years (assuming you reinvest your dividends ).

    The ETF is a very passive investment because it tracks an index of top dividend stocks. The index will swap out companies no longer among the top 100 dividend payers, replacing them with stronger ones. Because the index managers are doing all the work, investors can sit back and watch the fund grow their wealth as the underlying companies increase their earnings and dividend payments.

    A simple way to grow your wealth

    Dividend stocks are proven wealth creators. That's evident in the returns of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF since its inception. Given its focus on the top dividend stocks, the fund should continue to produce attractive total returns. That makes it a simple way to grow your wealth over the long term.

    Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

    Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

    On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

    • Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,285 !*
    • Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,456 !*
    • Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $411,959 !*

    Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

    See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Matt DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Help You Generate Passive Income
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Beat the S&P 500 Through 2030
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    3 Superb Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Yields North of 10% That Make for No-Brainer Buys Right Now
    The Motley Fool2 hours ago
    Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is 2.5% -- but Here's Why 2026's COLA Could Be Even Smaller
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks No One Is Talking About but They Should Be
    The Motley Fool22 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Could Investing $30,000 In TSMC Make You a Millionaire?
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    5 Tricks for Making the Most of Your Aldi Shopping
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Here's Why It's Still a Great Time to Open a High-Yield Savings Account
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    50% of Retirees May Return to Work Because of an Insufficient 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    2 Very Big Numbers AMD Stock Investors Need to Watch on Oct. 29
    The Motley Fool2 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy