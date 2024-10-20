Here's Why I'm Planning to Buy My Next Laptop at Costco

As a freelance personal finance writer, I rely on my laptop to do my job. It doesn't matter if I'm doing my job from my home office, a soccer field while I wait for my kids' practices to wrap up, or any other random place. As long as I have a laptop and an internet connection, I can be productive.

But the laptop I'm using now is getting old and is starting to show signs of wear. I'll probably need to replace it in the very near future. I plan to turn to Costco once I'm ready to take that leap, provided I find a good price on the model I land on -- whatever that happens to be.

Costco carries a wide variety of laptops. Some are lower-end, and some are higher-end models you might pay over $1,500 for.

I'm looking for a laptop that isn't bottom of the barrel, since I'll be reliant on it to do my job. But I also don't need the fanciest one available.

To be clear, if I decide on a certain laptop that Costco is offering for $799 but another store has it for $649, I'm going to go with the other store. There's no sense in paying $150 more for the same item. But if the price is the same or comparable for the model I ultimately choose (more on what I mean by that in a bit), then I plan to go with Costco for these reasons.

1. Free tech support

My husband is a brilliant network engineer who has solved complex technical problems for big companies many times over. Yet when I need help with a simple laptop issue, his response tends to be "I dunno." (That's shorthand for "Sorry, but I don't want to deal with this.")

The great thing about buying a laptop from Costco is that I don't have to bug my husband for tech support (which, to be fair, I feel bad doing because he works long hours and deserves a break). My purchase gives me access to that for free. So whether it's help setting things up or navigating a problem, I can turn to a resource that can't simply shrug and say "I dunno" when I reach out for assistance.

2. A free second-year warranty

Even though I won't be buying the most expensive laptop, I don't want to throw my money away. The nice thing about buying electronics from Costco is that you get a second-year warranty for free. This means I'm guaranteed to have my new device last for 24 months at a minimum without having to buy a new one.

3. Extra time to make a return

Costco may not be the only retailer offering a great price on the laptop I ultimately choose. But its return policy tends to be superior to most stores.

Amazon, for example, gives you 30 days to return most items, and that generally extends to laptops. But at Costco, you get 90 days to return electronics. This gives me time to try out a new laptop and adjust to it. But it also gives me some recourse if I find that the laptop in question isn't working out for me.

Remember, I'm someone who cannot afford to be slowed down by a laptop that doesn't end up fitting the bill. So this particular perk is a big draw for me. And I'm willing to pay a little bit more for a laptop at Costco to get this benefit, even if I might save $20 or $30 at another store.

4. Cash back with my Costco Executive membership

One final benefit of buying my next laptop at Costco is that as an Executive member, I get 2% cash back on my purchases. Granted, this isn't exclusive to laptops. Most items are eligible for that bonus cash.

But that's another reason I'm willing to pay a little bit more at Costco for a laptop I can find slightly cheaper elsewhere. Not only am I paying for the perks above, but I'm making a percentage of that back anyway since my Executive membership puts cash in my pocket.

For example, say I find a laptop at Costco for $649 that another store has for $629. I'm getting about $13 back with my Executive membership. So instead of paying $20 more, it's like I'm paying $7 more for a longer warranty, tech support, and a more flexible return policy. That reads like a good deal to me.

Also, if I'm smart about the credit card I use to buy that laptop, I can potentially pocket even more cash back. Click here for a list of credit cards offering excellent rewards for Costco shoppers .

I know I have plenty of choices for buying my next laptop. But unless I find a notably better deal elsewhere, I plan to turn to Costco.

