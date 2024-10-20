Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    1 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

    By Ryan Vanzo,

    2 days ago

    Through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway , Warren Buffett holds investments in dozens of iconic businesses that most investors are already aware of. But some of his investments lack name recognition, causing most investors to ignore the stocks in question. That's the case with one of Berkshire's recent purchases, a stock that Buffett has plowed billions of dollars into. If you want to buy into one of Buffett's best ideas while the market remains oblivious, this looks like your chance.

    Don't be scared by this unexciting stock

    Many investors have never heard of Chubb (NYSE: CB) . And when they learn what business Chubb is involved in, most tune out. That's because Chubb's principal line of business -- property and casualty insurance -- simply doesn't sound very exciting. Why research an insurance company when you can try to invest in the next big electric vehicle or AI stock ?

    In many ways, Chubb's business model is similar to Berkshire Hathaway -- Buffett's holding company. At its core, the conglomerate is essentially an insurance company. It has partial or complete ownership in more than a dozen insurance entities, operating in everything from life insurance to reinsurance. Insurance businesses collect premium payments when they underwrite a policy, but only need to pay out that cash at a later date when a claim is filed. They usually hold a ton of investable cash, which the industry terms "float."

    Float can be an incredible asset for an investor looking to take advantage of market downturns . When markets crash, capital typically dries up. But due to its insurance cash flows, Berkshire always has extra cash it can put to work, especially when prices are most attractive -- an advantage that few investors have.

    To be sure, Chubb operates more like a traditional insurance operator than Berkshire, which operates more like a diversified investment fund . Around 84% of Chubb's float is invested in low-risk fixed-income bonds. But Chubb has been able to maintain this conservative investment strategy given it's been able to do something that few other insurers have managed: generate positive underwriting profit.

    Due to the level of competition in the industry, many insurers have opted to write policies at cost or close to it, betting that they will be able to generate enough profit from their returns on their investable float. Chubb, meanwhile, has had the best of both worlds. Not only has its investment portfolio remained consistently profitable, but it has also generated underwriting profit margins of between 10% and 15% -- two to three times wider than the industry average.

    Suffice to say, this is a boring business. But it has been consistently profitable, a trait that undoubtedly helped the company attract Buffett's attention.

    2 types of investors should consider Chubb stock

    Chubb stock will not be a great option for those looking for maximum growth opportunities. However, there are two types of investors who should consider getting involved.

    The first is retirees . History has demonstrated that Chubb can produce respectable long-term gains. Its conservative underwriting practices, plus its conservative investment strategy, should help insulate it from the impact of market downturns. That, in turn, means its stock should be resilient during bearish periods -- a trait that those on fixed incomes will particularly appreciate.

    The second type of investors who should consider Chubb stock are people looking to invest in the "next Berkshire Hathaway." In the past, Chubb's business model has been pretty vanilla when contrasted to Berkshire's approach. But Buffett's involvement could change that. Because Chubb has a market cap of just $120 billion, it has a much larger investable universe than Berkshire, which is currently worth about $1 trillion. If it decides to be more active with its investment portfolio, it could unlock growth opportunities that are not yet priced into its stock.

    Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

    Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

    On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

    • Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,285 !*
    • Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,456 !*
    • Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $411,959 !*

    Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

    See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Help You Generate Passive Income
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Beat the S&P 500 Through 2030
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is 2.5% -- but Here's Why 2026's COLA Could Be Even Smaller
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Could Investing $30,000 In TSMC Make You a Millionaire?
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    3 Superb Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Yields North of 10% That Make for No-Brainer Buys Right Now
    The Motley Fool2 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    The Fed Just Cut Rates -- but You Might Be Surprised by How Much CDs Are Still Paying
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Bull Market Just Turned 2 Years Old. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    5 Tricks for Making the Most of Your Aldi Shopping
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    50% of Retirees May Return to Work Because of an Insufficient 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    Congress Could Soon Vote on a Bipartisan Social Security Bill to Expand Benefits for Nearly 2.8 Million Americans
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    These 8 Index ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy