5 Best Products to Buy at Costco

Costco. It's the land of oversized everything -- where you go for bulk toilet paper and leave with a kayak, a 24-pack of muffins, and a deep sense of satisfaction. But among the giant jars of peanut butter and pallets of water bottles, there are some real gems you don't want to miss.

So, grab your membership card and a cart (the big one), because these are the five best products you should buy at Costco to maximize your savings .

1. Electronics

We all love a good deal, and Costco delivers with its electronics department. You can score a Samsung 50" TV for more than $50 less than you'd pay anywhere else -- sweet! But the real magic is in the return policy. If something goes wrong in the first 90 days, Costco's got your back with its return policy, making buyer's remorse a thing of the past.

A little pro tip: shop around. Not all electronics are cheaper here, so do a quick price comparison before loading that big-screen TV into your cart.

2. Diapers and wipes

Parents, rejoice! Costco is a diaper and wipe paradise. Whether you're brand loyal or simply after great savings, its deals can shave significant dollars off each box. Kirkland Signature diapers are essentially Huggies in disguise -- yes, really! Made by the same company that makes Huggies, Kirkland gives you the same top-notch quality for a lower price.

Costco also has you covered with Kirkland Signature Scented Baby Wipes -- 900-count packs cost just $0.02 per wipe. In some cases, you can save over $25 on brand-name diapers. Add in Costco's special manufacturers' savings, and you'll be wondering why you ever shopped anywhere else.

3. Cakes

Costco cakes. If you haven't had one, do yourself a favor and make up an excuse to buy one ASAP. These massive, semi-customizable cakes range from $15.99 to $24.99 and can easily feed a small army (or your next family reunion).

And they aren't just big -- they're delicious. Vanilla, chocolate, sheet cake -- you name it, they've got it. Whether you're celebrating a birthday or just indulging in a Wednesday night treat (no judgment here), Costco's cakes offer the best bang for your buck.

4. Prescriptions

Did you know that Costco also offers fantastic savings on prescriptions? The Costco Prescription Program (CPP) is an often-overlooked perk of being a member. Depending on the medication, you can save up to 80% -- a serious deal, especially if you regularly take prescription drugs. The program is easy to join, and it even works if you don't have insurance.

5. Gift cards

Gift cards might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Costco, but trust me, they should be. Costco offers killer deals on gift cards to some of your favorite spots.

Take Domino's, for example -- you can snag four $25 e-gift cards (a $100 value) for just $74.99. That's like getting one of those pizzas for free! This isn't just limited to pizza places, either. Costco has discounted gift cards for restaurants, movie theaters, and more.

So next time you're thinking of a night out (or just planning to treat yourself to a pizza delivery marathon), grab a gift card at Costco first.

Shopping at Costco is like going on a treasure hunt, and with these five products, you're guaranteed to score big on both savings and quality. From top-notch electronics and cakes that could feed an army to discounted gift cards that make you feel like you're cheating the system, the savings are unbeatable.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .