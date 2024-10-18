Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Your 2025 COLA Is Going to Disappoint You. It Shouldn't.

    By Christy Bieber,

    2 days ago

    In 2025, more than 72.5 million Americans will start getting more money from Social Security. That's because those who receive benefits are entitled to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year.

    If you're one of those Americans, you may actually be disappointed by your COLA, since it probably won't be as big as you hoped. Although it's understandable to be frustrated you aren't getting the raise you may have been anticipating, it's actually a good thing if you understand the details.

    Here's why.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49U9WO_0wCAQ8Po00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    This is why your COLA is going to disappoint you

    When you get your first Social Security check for 2025, you may be surprised to find that the cost-of-living adjustment is smaller than the ones you've received in recent years.

    In 2025, you'll be getting a benefits bump of 2.5%. While that may seem generous, it's smaller than the increases Social Security recipients have received in recent times. In fact, here's what the annual raises have looked like for the past few years:

    • January 2025: 2.5%
    • January 2024: 3.2%
    • January 2023: 8.7%
    • January 2022: 5.9%

    The 2025 increase is the smallest since 2021, when retirees received only 1.3% more in their Social Security checks compared to the prior year. For seniors on a fixed income who may have been struggling financially in recent years, a smaller-than-expected raise can really throw a wrench in your financial plans.

    Here's why you should be happy with a smaller raise

    Although it seems to make perfect sense to be upset about a smaller COLA than you've come to expect, the reality is that you should actually be happy about the situation.

    That's because your benefits increase doesn't work like a regular raise. You don't get more money because you're performing better or because the company or the economy is doing well. Instead, your annual COLA is based on a formula designed to measure the level of inflation. Specifically, it's directly related to a year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

    In other words, the big raises that Social Security recipients have received in recent years happened as a direct result of the fact that inflation was near record highs. And, despite the big raises, inflation is actually really bad for retirees.

    See, most people who are retired rely on other income sources to supplement their Social Security besides their benefits alone. This money usually comes from savings accounts or investment accounts. Unfortunately, all of this other money does not just increase automatically to keep pace with inflation. Instead, as prices go up, it often loses buying power.

    Lower inflation is great news for seniors because it means the value of their dollars is not eroding as fast as it was. The smaller COLA is a consequence of this cooling inflation, but that's a price well worth paying in order to avoid huge price increases on everything you buy.

    So, retirees must be prepared for the fact they'll receive only a small increase to their Social Security checks in 2025 -- but they absolutely should not feel disappointed when that happens since it is a symptom of cooling inflation, which is better for their overall financial situation.

    The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

    If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $ 22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

    View the "Social Security secrets" »

    The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Have $100,000? Here Are 5 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Social Security Benefits Get a COLA in 2025 That's Filled With Good News and Bad
    The Motley Fool16 hours ago
    There's a Big Problem With Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Why There's Bad News for Millions of Americans in Social Security's 2025 COLA Update
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    This Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $200 per Month Into $332,000 With Practically Zero Effort
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Want a Perfect 850 Credit Score? Do These 5 Things
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    This Is the Average Net Worth for U.S. Adults Age 45 to 54
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
    The Motley Fool15 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    This Nearly 5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Plenty of Fuel to Continue Growing the Payout
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Want Safe Dividend Income in 2024 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    How to Buy a Business With No Money
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    5 Tricks for Making the Most of Your Aldi Shopping
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    All It Takes Is $2,500 Invested in Each of These 3 High-Yield Dow Dividend Stocks to Help Generate Over $300 in Passive Income Per Year
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Social Security Just Released the 2025 COLA. Here's What It Means for Those Receiving Spousal Benefits.
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Could Buying Apple Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    Disappointed by the Social Security COLA? There Could Be More Bad News Coming.
    The Motley Fool11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy