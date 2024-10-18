5 Kirkland Products Every Costco Member Should Try in October

Usually, store-brand products are low-priced, but not as flashy or glamorous as their name-brand counterparts. Costco has changed all of that. Its Kirkland Signature products have amassed such a cult following, you can even find people wearing Kirkland Signature T-shirts and sweaters (this writer's wife included).

Kirkland Signature products can mean charging less to your favorite credit card without sacrificing quality. To be sure, some Kirkland Signature products are duds, but there are plenty of good ones to make up for it. Here are a few of my favorite Kirkland Signature deals for October 2024.

(All deals were available for online shopping with prices shown for my local Costco warehouse in Bayonne, New Jersey, as of Oct. 10, 2024. Prices may vary by location.)

1. Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag ($22.99)

Offering over 5.5 pounds of chocolate, this bag of chocolate favorites should withstand the hordes of trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. The Kirkland variety pack includes 10 different kinds of candy, including M&M's Peanut, M&M's Plain, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Kit Kat, Twix, Milky Way, Almond Joy, 100 Grand, and York Peppermint Patties.

2. Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats ($22.99)

This Kirkland Signature candy bag includes pretty much every favorite candy you can think of. These include Twizzlers, Haribo Gummy Bears, Sour Punch, Skittles, Starburst, Lifesaver Gummies, Airheads, Warheads, Sweetart Mini Ropes, Jolly Rancher Chews, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Laffy Taffy, Jolly Rancher Sticky, Chupa Chups, and Albanese Gummy Bears. Note: Don't feel guilty if you buy this for yourself.

Whether you're buying these treats in store or online, make sure you're earning at least 2% in cash back on your credit card. If you're only earning 1% back on your Costco purchases, check out our curated list of best Costco credit cards to see how you can earn up to 3% back .

3. Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts ($16.99)

Unless you have a nut allergy -- in which case this box could be lethal -- the Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts are one of its best-kept secrets. You get 30 individually packaged snack bags of almonds, cashews, and peanuts for a surprisingly low price. If you're making your kids' lunches -- or need snacks throughout the day -- I would recommend it for the low price, quality, and variety.

The salted and roasted almonds make this a great value. Often, when you see boxes of snacking nuts at other stores, they only come with cashews and different flavors of peanuts (like honey roasted). For example, Target sells a variety pack of those exact flavors (24 count) for $10.99, or a per-ounce price of $0.37. Costco gives you a chance to save money by offering you 30 packs for $16.99 at a per-ounce price of $0.35.

4. Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles ($10.99)

If you've never tried Costco's bacon crumbles, give them a shot in October. Even vegetarians are sneaking handfuls in their salads ("it's meatless!"). But seriously, the Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles are so legendary even Consumer Reports deemed them the best-tasting bacon. Not only do they taste good, but the price is deliciously low: $10.99 for a 20-ounce bag. Use them for salads, baked potatoes, casseroles, or just as a snack.

5. Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn ($16.99)

As the cold weather brings in more days of staying indoors and watching movies, you'll need extra popcorn provisions. At 44 bags per box, the Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn could last you at least through the Halloween season -- and maybe a few Christmas films, too.

As you might expect, these five Kirkland Signature products only scratch the surface of what's available at your Costco warehouse. Take your favorite Costco credit card to your local warehouse and stock up on the good October deals. If you don't have a favorite Costco credit card, find out how you can earn a welcome bonus of $300 on one of the best cards to use at Costco .

Top credit card to use at Costco (and everywhere else!)

We love versatile credit cards that offer huge rewards everywhere, including Costco! This card is a standout among America's favorite credit cards because it offers perhaps the easiest $200 cash bonus you could ever earn and an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, even when you shop at Costco.



Add on the competitive 0% interest period and it's no wonder we awarded this card Best No Annual Fee Credit Card.

Click here to read our full review for free and apply before the $200 welcome bonus offer ends!

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .