Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    This Is the Average Net Worth for U.S. Adults Age 45 to 54

    By Katie Brockman,

    2 days ago

    Your net worth is essentially a snapshot of your overall financial health. While it's not necessarily the most important factor when it comes to your finances, it can give you an idea of areas to improve.

    To calculate your net worth, first add up the value of assets you own -- such as cash, investments, and equity in your home. Then, subtract any debts and other liabilities, like credit card debt or student loans. If you own more than you owe, you'll have a positive net worth. However, if you have a lot of debt, your net worth could be in the negative.

    Everyone goes through life at a different pace, so your net worth could vary significantly from that of others your age. That's OK. While it's best to only compare yourself to your own progress over time, it can sometimes be helpful to see how you stack up to the average.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xllmn_0wC6cQMU00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    The average net worth by age group

    As part of the comprehensive 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances, the Federal Reserve measured both the median and average net worth of U.S. adults across all age groups.

    The average net worth among those age 45 to 54 is around $971,000, while the median sits at around $247,000.

    The vast difference is likely due to extremely wealthy outliers, which can skew the average much higher. The median is often a more accurate representation of the typical household, as it's the point at which half of adults have a higher net worth and half have a lower net worth.

    Age Group Average Net Worth Median Net Worth
    Under 35 $183,000 $39,000
    35 to 44 $548,000 $135,000
    45 to 54 $971,000 $247,000
    55 to 64 $1,564,000 $364,000

    Source: Federal Reserve. Table by author.

    For a broader look at net worth outside of age, it can be interesting to see where your figure lands on the overall spectrum.

    Those in the top 10%, for example, have a staggering $7.8 million average net worth, while the mid- to upper-range net worth falls between $300,000 and $400,000.

    Percentile Average Net Worth Median Net Worth
    90-100 $7,771,000 $3,795,000
    75-89.9 $1,103,000 $1,036,000
    50-74.9 $374,000 $357,000
    25-49.9 $99,000 $93,000
    Below 25 -$6,000 $3,000

    Source: Federal Reserve. Table by author.

    Again, if your net worth isn't aligned with others in your age group, that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's more important to track your progress over time to increase your assets while decreasing your debt and other liabilities.

    One simple way to boost your net worth

    Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to increase your assets, giving your net worth a boost.

    For example, say you're investing $300 per month in an index fund earning a modest 8% average annual return -- which is just below the market's historic average . At that rate, here's approximately how much you could accumulate over time:

    Number of Years Total Portfolio Value
    20 $165,000
    25 $263,000
    30 $408,000
    35 $620,000

    Data source: Author's calculations via investor.gov.

    If you have a portfolio of individual stocks, you could potentially earn much higher-than-average returns over time. However, it's still important to balance risk and reward.

    Stocks from companies with the potential for long-term growth are the most likely to perform well over time while minimizing risk. By researching a company's foundations -- such as its financial health and how it stacks up to its competition -- you can ensure you're only investing in quality stocks.

    Keep in mind, too, that investing in the stock market in any form can help build net worth. That could mean buying individual stocks or investing in index funds, but it could also mean contributing to your workplace 401(k) or an IRA . All of these forms of investing can increase your wealth over time, sometimes by hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

    There's no single figure that determines your financial health, but estimating your net worth can be a quick way to assess where you stand. And if you're eager to grow your net worth, investing in the stock market is one of the most effective strategies out there.

    Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

    Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

    On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

    • Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,121 !*
    • Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,917 !*
    • Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $370,844 !*

    Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

    See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 70
    The Motley Fool25 days ago
    This Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $200 per Month Into $332,000 With Practically Zero Effort
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Have $100,000? Here Are 5 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    These 10 SUVs Will Last Longer Than an Average Sports Car
    GOBankingRates13 days ago
    I’ve been pouring money into my 401(k) and it’s nearly $1 million – but is it actually too much?
    24/7 Wall St.11 hours ago
    5 Reasons I Never Want to Retire
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    10 Mainstream SUVs That Are Notoriously Reliable Yet Crazy Cheap
    Top Speed2 days ago
    The 5 Zodiac Signs with the Best Chances of Becoming Wealthy
    Ada E.8 days ago
    Want a Perfect 850 Credit Score? Do These 5 Things
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    This is how much you should have saved by 50 — are you on track?
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Social Security: 3 Surprising Things That Could Disqualify You From Collecting Benefits
    The Motley Fool23 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Floyd Mayweather lands $402 million deal to buy over 60 buildings in New York City: report
    Face2Face Africa2 days ago
    3 Accounts Rich People Keep Money in That You Should Too
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    The 8 Most Common Money-Saving Moves Americans Plan to Do If Social Security Runs Out
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Disappointed by the Social Security COLA? There Could Be More Bad News Coming.
    The Motley Fool11 hours ago
    Behind the rising colorectal cancer rates in young people: Researchers identify new concerns
    New York Post2 days ago
    3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast8 days ago
    8 things only people who grew up working-class will truly understand
    Baseline2 days ago
    Is the 2025 Chevy Suburban better than the 2025 Ford Expedition?
    AutoBlog2 days ago
    3 ETFs to Buy for a Lifetime of Passive Income
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite1 day ago
    There's a Big Problem With Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    A famed economist who called the 2008 recession warns stocks are in a 'mega-bubble' with the S&P 500 ahead of fundamentals by at least 25%
    Markets Insider1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy