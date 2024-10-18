Open in App
    The Motley Fool

    Have $100,000? Here Are 5 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    By Selena Maranjian,

    2 days ago

    So you've got $100,000 and you want to build it into $1 million for retirement. That's great -- and it's not such an audacious goal, either. It's rather doable for many people. (Even if you don't have $100,000 you may be able to accumulate $1 million or more -- read on.)

    Here's a look at some strategies that can get you from $100,000 to $1 million -- or from $0 to $1 million. See which one(s) seem best for you.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJWg4_0wC0yYD000

    Image source: Getty Images.

    1. Save and invest aggressively

    First, you'll need to be socking away significant sums -- regularly. The table below shows how your nest egg can grow over time if you start with $100,000 and you're regularly investing an extra $6,000 or $12,000 per year. It uses an 8% average annual growth rate in order to be a bit conservative -- since the stock market has averaged roughly 10% annual growth over many decades. Of course, during your particular investing period, it might average 6% or 12% or some other rate. So, ideally, hope for the best and prepare for the worst .

    Starting with $100,000 and growing at 8% for

    $6,000 invested annually

    $12,000 invested annually

    5 years

    $184,948

    $222,964

    10 years

    $309,765

    $403,638

    15 years

    $493,163

    $669,108

    20 years

    $762,633

    $1,059,171

    25 years

    $1,158,574

    $1,632,301

    30 years

    $1,740,341

    $2,474,416

    35 years

    $2,595,147

    $3,711,760

    40 years

    $3,851,138

    $5,529,825

    Calculations by author via moneychimp.com .

    What if you don't have $100,000?

    Of course, many of us don't have $100,000 at the ready. That's OK, because unless you're retiring very soon, you can still amass a meaningful nest egg -- again, if you sock away significant sums regularly. Check out the table below, which assumes you start with $0:

    Growing at 8% for

    $6,000 invested annually

    $12,000 invested annually

    5 years

    $38,016

    $76,032

    10 years

    $93,873

    $187,746

    15 years

    $175,946

    $351,892

    20 years

    $296,538

    $593,076

    25 years

    $473,726

    $947,452

    30 years

    $734,075

    $1,468,150

    35 years

    $1,116,613

    $2,233,226

    40 years

    $1,678,686

    $3,357,372

    Calculations by author via moneychimp.com .

    2. Consider dividend-paying stocks

    So how, exactly, should you be investing your long-term dollars if you want them to grow rapidly for you? One powerful way is to invest in dividend-paying stocks . As long as they're tied to healthy and growing companies, their share prices should rise over time, while they deliver regular payouts that will also tend to increase over time.

    Dividend-paying stocks are often underappreciated. Check out the table below, adapted from a Hartford Funds report:

    Dividend-Paying Status

    Average Annual Total Return, 1973-2023

    Dividend growers and initiators

    10.19%

    Dividend payers

    9.17%

    No change in dividend policy

    6.74%

    Dividend non-payers

    4.27%

    Dividend shrinkers and eliminators

    (0.63%)

    Equal-weighted S&P 500 index

    7.72%

    Data source: Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds.

    You can easily invest in a wide range of dividend-paying stocks via exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the:

    • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF
    • iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
    • Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

    3. Consider growth stocks

    If you want to aim for relatively rapid growth, you might invest in some growth stocks -- ones tied to companies growing faster than average. Many growth stocks will deliver phenomenal returns, but understand that plenty will implode or just stagnate, too. So protect yourself by spreading your dollars across a bunch of them.

    The Motley Fool's investing philosophy suggests buying into around 25 or more companies and aiming to hang on to your shares for at least five years.

    4. Consider simple index funds

    If you don't want to take on the risk of some growth stocks, it can make perfect sense to just stick with a low-fee index fund such as one that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies. (The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a good example.)

    The long-term annual average return of the S&P 500 is around 10%, so you might earn that in an S&P 500 index fund -- or you might average a higher or lower rate. The stock market doesn't offer guaranteed returns. Over a long period, it's hard to go wrong investing in a wide swath of major American businesses.

    5. Stick to the program

    Note that you can mix and match some of the approaches above. For example, you might keep half your long-term portfolio in dividend stocks, and the remainder in an S&P 500 index fund and some growth stocks, too.

    Whatever you do, understand that you'll need to keep at it for many years. Revisit the tables above and you'll see that the big growth in your portfolio will, ideally, happen after 15 or 20 or 25 years.

    The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

    If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $ 22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

    View the "Social Security secrets" »

    Selena Maranjian has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments
    Add a Comment
