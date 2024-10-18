Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    3 No-Brainer Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    By Adria Cimino,

    2 days ago

    Pharmaceutical stocks make fantastic long-term investments because they can excel in any market environment. Regardless of the economic situation, patients need their medicines and will continue to buy them, resulting in a certain steadiness in revenue and growth for pharma companies.

    What's a no-brainer pharma stock? It's one that you can hold onto for the long term due to its solid portfolio of products and strong pipeline. This sort of company would have proven its strength by delivering earnings growth over time, and innovation may extend this strength well into the future.

    Pharma companies also are known for paying dividends, offering you a guaranteed stream of annual revenue. Below are three no-brainer pharma stocks to buy now if you have $500 to invest.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gQ8R_0wBxUrTy00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    1. Abbott Laboratories

    Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) makes pharmaceuticals, but the company also has three other winning businesses: medical devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. This diversification is Abbott's strength; if one business reaches a stumbling block, others can compensate. For example, today, a drop in coronavirus testing sales is weighing on the diagnostics business, but medical devices saw double-digit revenue growth in the recent quarter.

    Abbott continues to grow, thanks to a steady flow of new product approvals, and has proven its ability to deliver returns to investors over time. The company is the most profitable healthcare stock ever for investors, according to a report by Hendrik Bessembinder at Arizona State University. Abbott stock delivered a cumulative compound return of 7,803,730% between 1937 and December of last year, the professor's report showed.

    Investors in this healthcare company also benefit from its commitment to dividend growth. Abbott is a Dividend King , meaning it's raised the dividend payment annually for more than 50 consecutive years. This shows rewarding shareholders is a priority, suggesting the company will continue along this path.

    On top of this, Abbott recently authorized a new repurchase program of up to $7 billion in stock -- another effort to reward shareholders and demonstrate confidence in the company's future.

    2. Pfizer

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock hasn't made much of a move this year and has slipped nearly 30% over the past three years. The stock is trading today at a dirt cheap valuation of 11x forward earnings estimates , so now is a good time to get in on the stock.

    The company has traversed tough times, posting a steep drop in coronavirus vaccine and treatment sales, but a whole new batch of new products, current blockbusters , and a big investment in the oncology business should significantly add to growth in the coming years. Pfizer predicts that new products outside of the coronavirus business should contribute $20 billion to 2030 revenue.

    The acquisition of oncology specialist Seagen already has started to bear fruit, too. "Seagen products are contributing meaningfully to our revenue," Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in the latest earnings call. And the company is working toward a goal of launching at least eight blockbuster oncology medicines by 2030.

    Though Pfizer isn't a Dividend King, the company pays a dividend of $1.68 per share at a high yield of 5.6% and has committed to growing its dividend over time.

    3. Johnson & Johnson

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) spun out its consumer health business last year into a separate entity -- Kenvue -- to focus on the higher-growth businesses of pharmaceuticals and medtech, and this move is proving to be a winner. The company reported operational sales growth of 6.3% for its innovative-medicines branch and 6.4% growth for medtech in the most recent quarter.

    This marked the second-straight quarter of innovative-medicine sales surpassing $14 billion -- and 11 of the company's major brands soared in the double digits. In other impressive news, immunotherapy Darzalex became the first product in J&J's portfolio to deliver $3 billion in sales in a single quarter. And recent approvals of Tremfya in ulcerative colitis and Rybrevant plus Lazcluze in non-small cell lung cancer should add to growth ahead.

    As for medtech, recent acquisitions and divestitures positively impacted growth by nearly 3% in the quarter. Thanks to J&J's purchases of Shockwave and Abiomed, the company has become a leader in four of the biggest and fastest-growing cardiovascular-intervention markets.

    J&J's solid financial situation -- with $19 billion in free cash flow -- should help it maintain its position as a Dividend King well into the future. It's a fantastic buy for passive income, as well as long-term earnings growth.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Abbott Laboratories right now?

    Before you buy stock in Abbott Laboratories, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Abbott Laboratories wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $831,707 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories, Kenvue, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $13 calls on Kenvue. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $200 per Month Into $332,000 With Practically Zero Effort
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Help You Generate Passive Income
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Want a Perfect 850 Credit Score? Do These 5 Things
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    4 Signs You Shouldn't Set Foot in Kohl's
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Social Security Benefits Get a COLA in 2025 That's Filled With Good News and Bad
    The Motley Fool8 hours ago
    2 Important Changes to Social Security Were Just Announced for 2025
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    There's a Big Problem With Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Have $100,000? Here Are 5 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    The Fed Just Cut Rates -- but You Might Be Surprised by How Much CDs Are Still Paying
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Disappointed by the Social Security COLA? There Could Be More Bad News Coming.
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    1 Top Vanguard Fund That Could Turn $34,000 Into $1 Million
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Hey Retirees, Are You Expecting a 2.5% Social Security Raise in 2025? Think Again...
    The Motley Fool9 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    3 Big Changes That Could Be Coming For Cryptocurrency in 2025
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    5 Little-Known Gift Cards You Should Always Buy at Costco
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Dan Ives Expect $1 Trillion in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Spending in the Next 3 Years. Here's My Top Pick to Benefit
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Don't Make These 3 Mistakes With Your High-Yield Savings Account
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy