Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    The Shocking Stock Up 70% in Just 2 Months

    By Travis Hoium,

    2 days ago

    After a rough few years, Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock has been on fire recently, climbing 70% in just over two months. The reason investors are excited about Peloton again is the company's rapidly improving financials. In this video, Travis Hoium covers how the company's strategy has changed and why investors should take another look at Peloton stock.

    *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 14, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2024.

    Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

    Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

    On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

    • Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,049 !*
    • Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,847 !*
    • Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $378,583 !*

    Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

    See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Travis Hoium has positions in Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link , they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $200 per Month Into $332,000 With Practically Zero Effort
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Got $5,000? 2 Top-Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    Social Security Benefits Get a COLA in 2025 That's Filled With Good News and Bad
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Want a Perfect 850 Credit Score? Do These 5 Things
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    2 Important Changes to Social Security Were Just Announced for 2025
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Have $100,000? Here Are 5 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    4 Signs You Shouldn't Set Foot in Kohl's
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    There's a Big Problem With Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    The Fed Just Cut Rates -- but You Might Be Surprised by How Much CDs Are Still Paying
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    This Is the Average Net Worth for U.S. Adults Age 45 to 54
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Hey Retirees, Are You Expecting a 2.5% Social Security Raise in 2025? Think Again...
    The Motley Fool8 hours ago
    Here's How the Average U.S. Household Spends Their Money Each Month
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    1 Top Vanguard Fund That Could Turn $34,000 Into $1 Million
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy