Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    5 Little-Known Gift Cards You Should Always Buy at Costco

    By Steven Porrello,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21w7Hy_0wBvdtiB00

    Image source: Getty Images

    Buying gift cards when you shop at Costco is like stepping into one of those cash cubes at a fair or event: With a whirlwind of dollar bills blowing about your face, you're bound to leave at least a little bit richer. Thankfully, Costco doesn't ask you to work so hard to save money. The price of every gift card is cheaper than the card's face value, ensuring savings from the get-go.

    So buying them is one of the easiest ways to save money at Costco. If you're unfamiliar with Costco's gift card selection, here are five gift cards you should always buy there.

    1. Auntie Anne's

    I can already smell the cinnamon and butter. If you're as addicted to Auntie Anne's pretzels as I am, Costco can make you feel a little less guilty about the purchase (or not -- just be yourself).

    At a sticker price of $59.99, you can get $75 of gift card value at Auntie Anne's. This bundle comes to you as five $15 e-gift cards, which can be scanned from your phone.

    2. Moe's Southwest Grill

    Even if you're a Chipotle fan (count me as one), you can't beat the free chips and salsa and cheaper prices at Moe's Southwest Grill. Costco aims to make your lunches or dinners (or breakfast) cheaper by selling you $100 of gift card value for $79.99. This is a new gift card package and can be bought only online.

    Even if you're buying gift cards online, you can earn up to 3% in cash back by getting one of the best credit cards for Costco. Read our curated list of cards and find out how you can earn 3% back on your Costco purchases.

    3. Uber

    This is one of the best deals at Costco. You can buy $100 of Uber gift card value for $79.99 every 14 days. Gift cards are valid for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides. This can save you $20 if you order your Costco groceries through the Uber Eats app.

    It's important to note the limitations, however. Members are limited to one transaction, but two units per membership. In other words, you can't buy one gift card today and another next week in separate transactions. If you want to buy two units (value of $200), you have to do it in a single transaction. That said, you can buy this gift card once every 14 days. So if you only want one now, you can always get a second one in two weeks.

    4. Southwest Airlines

    If you fly Southwest, Costco could save you $50 for every $500 you plan to spend. For $449.99, Costco will deliver a $500 Southwest gift card to your email. Sometimes, Costco wil even sell the same valued gift card for $429.99 -- a savings of $70 just by purchasing it through your warehouse membership.

    These gift cards can save you money if Southwest is your preferred airline. But keep in mind you can only redeem these on Southwest's website, mobile app, or over the phone. If you find a great price on a Southwest flight through a third-party site, like Expedia, you won't be able to use your gift card unless you book your flight directly with Southwest.

    Similar to the Uber gift cards, members are limited to one transaction and five total gift cards. This offers you up to $250 of airline savings on five gift cards.

    5. Panera Bread

    Another new restaurant to Costco's line-up, Panera Bread gift cards are valued at $100 and sell for $79.99. Like Panera's Unlimited Sip Club, there's no limit to the number of gift cards you can buy from Costco. That's a lot of bread bowls -- or chocolate chip cookies.

    If these five don't appeal to you, check out Costco's website for other gift card bundles. Currently, it offers 100 gift cards, including Instacart, Top Golf, AMC Theatres, Domino's, and more. And next time you're at your local warehouse, be on the lookout for its gift card section, as Costco sometimes sells gift cards to restaurants in your area, which can't be found for sale online.

    Top credit card to use at Costco (and everywhere else!)

    We love versatile credit cards that offer huge rewards everywhere, including Costco! This card is a standout among America's favorite credit cards because it offers perhaps the easiest $200 cash bonus you could ever earn and an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, even when you shop at Costco.

    Add on the competitive 0% interest period and it's no wonder we awarded this card Best No Annual Fee Credit Card.

    Click here to read our full review for free and apply before the $200 welcome bonus offer ends!

    We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    10 Things To Buy at Costco This Fall If You Live on Social Security
    GOBankingRates8 days ago
    5 Best Products to Buy at Costco
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    3 Reasons to Buy Gift Cards at Sam's Club Instead of Costco
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    Costco's Newest Cake Might Be Their Best One Yet
    The Daily South3 days ago
    6 Items from Costco You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy on Black Friday
    GOBankingRates6 days ago
    Want a Perfect 850 Credit Score? Do These 5 Things
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Costco Just Dropped These 6 Incredible Deals
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Costco's Newest Food Court Addition Has Shoppers Calling It a 'Game Changer'
    Parade23 days ago
    4 Signs You Shouldn't Set Foot in Kohl's
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    12 Types of Furniture You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores, According to the Pros
    Martha Stewart23 hours ago
    3 Amazing Costco Items You Won't Find at Other Stores
    The Motley Fool7 days ago
    Woman left horrified by infestation of fruit flies in her home — here’s how to get rid of them
    New York Post4 days ago
    The New Dessert Costco Is Selling That Has Fans Riled Up
    Parade3 days ago
    3 Reasons to Cancel Your Costco Membership in October
    The Motley Fool6 days ago
    Trader Joe’s Added This Fan-Favorite Fall Item Back to Shelves, and Shoppers Say They've 'Been Waiting So Long For It'
    Parade1 day ago
    This Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $200 per Month Into $332,000 With Practically Zero Effort
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Want Safe Dividend Income in 2024 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The 60 most amazing gifts under $35, according to tons of Amazon reviewers
    Mic2 days ago
    Costco Says This Is Its Biggest Competitor (Hint: It's Not Sam's Club)
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    Costco recall: Do not eat this frozen meal from Costco; return it for a refund ASAP
    NJ.com5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    5 mistakes to avoid when interacting with coworkers, according to an etiquette coach
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The 6 Best Holiday Food Gifts to Buy at Costco Right Now
    EatingWell1 day ago
    401(k) Beneficiary Rules to Know
    SmartAsset3 days ago
    Their son died at 25. Then they discovered his extraordinary secret life online
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Fed Just Cut Rates -- but You Might Be Surprised by How Much CDs Are Still Paying
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    The 5 Best Thanksgiving Items At Trader Joe’s In 2024: Cornbread Stuffing, Mini Apple Pies And More
    shefinds1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy