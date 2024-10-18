Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    This Nearly 5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Plenty of Fuel to Continue Growing the Payout

    By Matt DiLallo,

    2 days ago

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stands out for its high dividend yield of nearly 5%, which is one of the highest yields in the S&P 500 . However, unlike some high-yield dividend stocks, the company's big-time payout is on a very sustainable foundation.

    That view was abundantly clear when reviewing Kinder Morgan's recent third-quarter earnings report. The pipeline company produces very stable earnings that should grow in the future. That should give it the fuel to continue increasing its high-yielding payout.

    As steady as it goes

    Kinder Morgan delivered very stable third-quarter results. The pipeline company generated nearly $1.9 billion of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ), up about 2% from the prior-year period . Meanwhile, its distributable cash flow was flat year over year at $0.49 per share. That was more-than-enough cash to cover its $0.2875 per share dividend payment in the quarter, which was 2% higher than in the year-ago period.

    Powering the company's solid showing in the period was its natural gas pipeline segment:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lViya_0wBvdq4000

    Data source: Kinder Morgan. Chart by the author.

    Gas pipeline earnings rose 7% year over year, driven by the company's acquisition of STX midstream, higher contributions from its Texas Intrastate system, and expansion projects on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline. Overall, Kinder Morgan's natural gas transport volumes increased by 2%, while its gathering volumes grew by 5%, due to higher production in the Haynesville and Eagle Ford regions.

    Kinder Morgan's terminals segment also delivered higher earnings (3% growth year over year). The company benefited from expansion projects placed into service and higher rates on some of its terminal and tanker assets.

    The growth in those segments helped offset lower earnings from its products pipelines (12% decline) and carbon dioxide (7% lower) businesses. Lower commodity prices weighed on its products-pipelines segment, while asset sales, lower crude oil volumes, and higher power costs impacted its carbon dioxide segment.

    Kinder Morgan produced over $1.2 billion in cash flow from operations in the period, pushing its year-to-date total to over $4.2 billion. That's been more than enough to cover capital spending (nearly $1.9 billion) and its dividend payments ($1.9 billion), with room to spare ($353 million).

    The excess cash flow helped strengthen the company's already rock-solid balance sheet. Kinder Morgan ended the quarter with a 4.1x leverage ratio , well within its 3.5x-4.5x target range. It's on track to end the year with a 3.9x leverage ratio.

    Even more growth is coming down the pipeline

    Kinder Morgan placed $484 million of expansion projects into service during the third quarter, which will supply it with incremental cash flow in the coming quarters. The company quickly refilled its backlog by adding several new projects. It ended the quarter with $5.1 billion of projects, down from $5.2 billion at the beginning of the period .

    The biggest addition is a project to expand the capacity of the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline by 570 million cubic feet per day. The $455 million project (Kinder Morgan's share is $161 million) should enter service by the middle of 2026.

    Another notable new project is the $94 million ($35 million net to Kinder Morgan) Gulf Coast Storage Expansion project at Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America. The project will add 10 billion cubic feet of additional natural gas storage capacity when it enters commercial service in the first half of 2027.

    More expansion projects could be coming down the pipeline. CEO Kim Dang commented on the opportunities it's working on in the third-quarter earnings report. She stated: "Discussions around opportunities related to significant new natural gas demand for electric generation associated with coal conversions at power plants, artificial intelligence operations, cryptocurrency mining, data centers and industrial reshoring also continued during the quarter, and we now see an opportunity set well in excess of 5 Bcf/d in that area."

    That large opportunity set drives the company's view that it should be able to invest about $2 billion annually into high-return growth projects. Expansions will grow its cash flow, giving it more fuel to increase its dividend (which it has done for seven straight years).

    A rock-solid income stock

    Kinder Morgan delivered solid third-quarter results, fueled by its stable and steadily growing natural gas pipeline franchise. It's producing more-than-enough cash to cover its high-yielding dividend and growing expansion-project backlog.

    Those projects will help increase the company's cash flow in the future, giving it the power to continue raising its dividend. Add in its strong and improving balance sheet, and Kinder Morgan is an excellent stock to buy for those seeking a sustainable and steadily rising stream of dividend income.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Kinder Morgan right now?

    Before you buy stock in Kinder Morgan, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kinder Morgan wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $831,707 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Matt DiLallo has positions in Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Want Safe Dividend Income in 2024 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Help You Generate Passive Income
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    This Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $200 per Month Into $332,000 With Practically Zero Effort
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Have $100,000? Here Are 5 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    How to Buy a Business With No Money
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Want a Perfect 850 Credit Score? Do These 5 Things
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    There's a Big Problem With Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Why There's Bad News for Millions of Americans in Social Security's 2025 COLA Update
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Don't Make These 3 Mistakes With Your High-Yield Savings Account
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    These 8 Index ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Disappointed by the Social Security COLA? There Could Be More Bad News Coming.
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sold Out of Nvidia. He's Buying This AI Stock Instead.
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    The Fed Just Cut Rates -- but You Might Be Surprised by How Much CDs Are Still Paying
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    Dan Ives Expect $1 Trillion in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Spending in the Next 3 Years. Here's My Top Pick to Benefit
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Meet the Unstoppable Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club by 2030.
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    5 Secrets of Roth IRA Millionaires
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    How Much Money Do You Need in Savings at Age 40?
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    5 Little-Known Gift Cards You Should Always Buy at Costco
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    1 Super Semiconductor ETF That Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $1 Million, With Nvidia's Help
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Costco Says This Is Its Biggest Competitor (Hint: It's Not Sam's Club)
    The Motley Fool3 hours ago
    Social Security Benefits Get a COLA in 2025 That's Filled With Good News and Bad
    The Motley Fool8 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy