    • The Motley Fool

    Two High-Yield Dividend Stocks: 1 Is the Better Buy Now

    By Jason Hall,

    2 days ago

    In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down what makes Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) different, and which he thinks is a better buy right now.

    *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Oct. 8, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 16, 2024.

    Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

    Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

    On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

    • Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,049 !*
    • Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,847 !*
    • Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $378,583 !*

    Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

    See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

