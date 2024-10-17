Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Up 23% in Just 2 Months, and It Can Still Climb Higher

    By Harsh Chauhan,

    2 days ago

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) have underperformed the broad market this year, down 5% while the S&P 500 has gained 22%. However, a closer look at the stock's recent trajectory indicates the company is building impressive momentum.

    Zoom stock has surged around 23% since mid-August, and artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be playing a key role in its resurgence. Let's take a closer look at the AI-related prospects for Zoom and see why the growing adoption of this technology in the contact center market could become a game changer for the company.

    AI could help lift Zoom's anemic growth rate

    Zoom Video Communications became a household name during the pandemic with adoption of its platform skyrocketing, but its growth has been anemic for over two years now. Revenue in the fiscal 2025 second quarter (ended July 31) increased just 2.4% year over year in constant currency terms to $1.16 billion. The company has guided for full-year revenue of $4.64 billion to $4.65 billion, which would be an increase of just 2.5% from the previous year.

    However, certain metrics indicate Zoom's focus on integrating generative AI capabilities into its platform could help it accelerate its growth in the future. The company launched its generative AI assistant, AI Companion, just over a year ago, and this offering has been gaining traction. CEO Eric Yuan said on the August earnings call :

    Today, AI Companion enhances an employee's capabilities using generative AI to boost productivity through features like meeting summary chat compose, image generation, live translation, and enhanced features in Contact Center. As these features have grown in popularity, we are very happy to share that Zoom AI Companion is now enabled on over 1.2 million accounts.

    The company has already launched a new version of this tool, known as AI Companion 2.0. The updated generative AI assistant will allow users to generate answers using prompts, provide more contextual information from data collected across different workplace tools such as Microsoft Office, Outlook, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs; create tasks from meeting summaries; and recap email threads, among other things.

    Management also added that AI Companion has been enabled on more than 4 million customer accounts as of this month, more than doubling its reach since August. This could explain why Zoom's average monthly churn fell 30 basis points year over year to 2.9% in fiscal Q2, its lowest level ever.

    Meanwhile, customers are spending more money on Zoom's offerings. The number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing-12-month revenue increased 7% last quarter. What's more, the company's remaining performance obligations (RPO), which refer to the total value of the company's future contracts that have yet to be fulfilled, increased 8% year over year to $3.78 billion.

    The faster growth in Zoom's RPO as compared to its actual revenue growth is a bullish signal for its revenue pipeline. Even better, Zoom's current RPO (which should be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months) increased 10% year over year to $2.23 billion.

    As a result, Zoom may end the fiscal year with stronger-than-expected revenue. More importantly, the lower customer churn and higher customer spending have led to a sharp increase in Zoom's profit margins in the past year, which should pave the way for robust growth in its earnings going forward.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzodS_0wAKNO8I00

    Data by YCharts .

    An attractive valuation despite the recent rally

    Zoom is currently trading at 25 times trailing earnings, while its forward earnings multiple of just 13 signals strong growth on the company's bottom line too. Given the healthy pace at which Zoom's profit margin is improving, it wouldn't be surprising to see the company's bottom line beat consensus estimates going forward.

    In fact, Zoom's earnings have exceeded Wall Street's estimates by significant margins in the past four quarters with its fiscal Q2 result beating the analyst consensus by nearly 15%. Analysts have been raising their earnings forecasts for Zoom throughout the year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcRyB_0wAKNO8I00

    Data by YCharts .

    With AI weaving its way into every industry, Zoom is effectively leveraging the technology to increase the appeal of its platform. This is helping the company build a solid revenue pipeline that should pave the way for stronger growth in the future.

    Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

    Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

    On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

    • Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,049 !*
    • Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,847 !*
    • Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $378,583 !*

    Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

    See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $200 per Month Into $332,000 With Practically Zero Effort
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Is $25,000 Too Much to Put Into a CD?
    The Motley Foollast hour
    1 Vanguard ETF That's Turned $10,000 Into Over $28,000 in Just 5 Years
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Want a Perfect 850 Credit Score? Do These 5 Things
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Social Security Retirees Are Getting a Raise in 2025. Here's When Your Checks Will Get Bigger.
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 65
    The Motley Fool5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is 2.5% -- but Here's Why 2026's COLA Could Be Even Smaller
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    Have $100,000? Here Are 5 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Here's How the Average U.S. Household Spends Their Money Each Month
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Got an Old 401(k)? Here's What to Do With It
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    This Is the Average Net Worth for U.S. Adults Age 45 to 54
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Why There's Bad News for Millions of Americans in Social Security's 2025 COLA Update
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    5 Tricks for Making the Most of Your Aldi Shopping
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    5 Little-Known Gift Cards You Should Always Buy at Costco
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Want to Be Rich? These 3 Things Matter More Than Income
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 ETFs to Buy for a Lifetime of Passive Income
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy