The 4 Kirkland Items I'll Never Buy Again

Costco's famous Kirkland Signature is a fan favorite for a reason -- there's something for everyone. I'm a big fan of Kirkland Signature's coffee, and my pups think it's their birthday every time I add a little Kirkland canned dog food to the top of their meal. (They want me to tell you that the chicken and rice recipe is absolutely hideous, but they adore the turkey and pea stew.)

There's plenty to like about Costco. I appreciate that my husband enjoys the warehouse enough to volunteer to shop alone. I especially like that we can leave a little extra money in our checking account each month simply by being savvy shoppers.

But with 500-plus Kirkland products, it's natural that I've found some things I wouldn't spend money on again. I'll list out four of them here. And if you're planning your own shopping trip soon, check out our curated list of the best credit cards to use at Costco .

1. Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

Until recently, I didn't realize how controversial my stance regarding Kirkland bath tissue is. People who love it really love it. Reddit is full of Costco members who say they would never use another brand. As for me, it's a hard no.

I won't bore you with the details, but suffice it to say I've learned that I'm allergic to Kirkland toilet paper. I suspect you'll agree that no one wants to be allergic to toilet paper.

Because I value you as a reader, I'll leave the subject there.

2. Kirkland Signature Seasonings

When we moved to Illinois two years ago, I brought approximately 75 jars of spices. It wasn't until we unpacked that I checked the "best if used by" dates. I must have been lugging some of those spices around since Y2K.

For me, the issue is picking up more than I need when I'm at Costco. For example, I'll think, "Oh, I only have half a jar of cinnamon left." As I stroll down the spice aisle, I either buy too large a jar to use in my lifetime or pick up two smaller jars and "save one for later." Spoiler alert: Saving spices typically means allowing them to lose their flavor before using them.

This is a very personal issue (well, not as personal as telling you that I'm allergic to a specific brand of toilet paper). Still, now that I've gotten rid of my outdated spices, I only buy a spice when I need it and pick up the smallest jar available at my local grocery store.

3. Kirkland Signature Platinum Performance Ultrashine

For someone so easily distracted, you may find it counterintuitive that I'm a clean freak. I never go to bed with a dish in the sink and can't begin my day until everything is clean and organized (and I have a humongous mug of coffee in hand).

This brings me to Kirkland's dish soap, Platinum Performance Ultrashine. Again, some people love it, but I need dish soap that does most of the work for me. I do not enjoy scrubbing a greasy skillet or cookie sheet with baked-on chocolate chips, and this dish soap does nothing to make my life easier.

At nearly six pounds, the product is roughly the size of a newborn baby, so I get the appeal -- especially because it only costs $10. For an identical amount of Palmolive dish soap on Amazon, you'd pay over $25.

Still, I've tried alternatives but keep coming back to Dawn for tough dishes.

4. Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs, 152-count

Have you ever purchased new laundry pods only to learn they don't completely disintegrate in your washing machine? They're not only gross to pick out of the laundry but also make me wonder whether my clothes are clean. Like dish soap, I find myself returning to the same product I've used for decades.

Before sitting down to write this, I knew there would be opinions. A Kirkland Signature product I dislike may be someone else's favorite. In fact, based on your preferences and habits, you may have an entirely different list of "not-so-great" products.

The good news is this: Even if you run across a handful of Kirkland Signature products you could do without, you have hundreds more to choose from, and Kirkland products are an excellent choice for keeping your budget under control.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Dana George has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .