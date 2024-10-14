Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    3 Surprising Ways Opening a CD Might Backfire on You

    By Maurie Backman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a77TF_0w6CKH5Z00

    Image source: The Motley Fool/Upsplash

    CDs have been a popular investment in recent years for one big reason -- rates have been sky-high. Even though it's gotten harder to find 5% CDs following the Federal Reserve's September interest rate cut, many CDs are still paying close to 5%.

    But even though today's CD rates remain impressive, you could run into trouble by opening one. Here are a few reasons opening a CD might backfire on you.

    1. You might lose out on an investment opportunity

    The idea of earning almost 5% on your money sounds nice, right? But you should know that the S&P 500's average annual return over the past 50 years is 10%. And that accounts for periods when the index did well and periods when it didn't.

    If you have money you don't expect to need for a good seven years or more, then investing it is probably a smarter move than opening a CD. You might snag a much higher return with a stock portfolio.

    Say you have $10,000 to work with. Even if CDs somehow pay 4.5% a year over the next 20 years, which is highly unlikely, you're looking at about $24,000 as your end result. With a stock portfolio paying you 10%, in 20 years, you're looking at more like $67,000.

    That's a $43,000 difference. And it's based on a long-term CD rate that's probably not realistic. You're likely going to lose out on more than $43,000 in this example if you choose CDs over a broad market index like the S&P 500.

    If you're new to investing, click here for a list of the best online brokerage accounts . That way, you can start growing your money ASAP.

    2. You might choose the wrong term and get penalized for an early withdrawal

    Most banks offer a variety of CD terms. Some offer a term as short as three months, and many offer a term as long as 60 months.

    But choosing the wrong CD term puts you at risk of an early withdrawal penalty. And while the amount of that penalty is up to your bank, it could cost you a lot of money.

    Say you open a 12-month CD thinking you're OK to part with your money for that long. But what if you realize you need to repair your air conditioner next summer, when you still have three months before your CD matures? If you pull out the money, you risk a big penalty, making your CD less useful.

    3. You may have to put off purchases that make your life better

    Taking an early CD withdrawal penalty is annoying and costly, so you may be inclined to do whatever you can to avoid that. But even if you can leave your CD alone until it matures, doing so could negatively impact your quality of life.

    Say you open a 12-month CD, and a few months later, your TV breaks. You could technically wait until your CD matures to take your money and buy a new one, since it's possible to go without television for a while. But is that something you want to do? Probably not.

    Similarly, you may be on a month-to-month lease. If a great apartment across town becomes available, you may want to jump on it. But if you can't afford the cost of a move because your money is tied up in a CD, you could miss out on that opportunity.

    Proceed with caution

    None of this is to say that opening a CD right now is a mistake. But it's important to be aware of the pitfalls you might face if you decide to put money into one.

    So before you do, consider whether it pays to invest your money instead. And think carefully about your near-term expenses and wants.

    If you're not ready to invest your money, it could make sense to keep it in a savings account rather than commit to a CD. Savings accounts aren't paying so much less than CDs right now.

    And while your interest rate in a savings account isn't guaranteed like CD rates are, you at least get the flexibility to withdraw your cash at any time without worrying about a penalty. Click here for our list of the top savings accounts and rates today .

    Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR into 2026

    This credit card is not just good – it's so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee!

    Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

    We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here's What Happens When You Put Too Much Money Into a CD
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    How Much Retirement Savings Should You Have by 67? A Big Financial Firm Gives a Clear Answer, but There's More to the Story
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    The Average American's Net Worth Is $1,063,700. How Does Yours Compare?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    3 Surprising Drawbacks of Buying Groceries at Aldi
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    How Much Should You Save for Retirement if You Earn $50,000 a Year?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Social Security Benefits Get a 2.5% COLA in 2025. Here's Why You May Not Get to Keep It All.
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    Will Mortgage Rates Ever Fall Below 3% Again?
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Here Are the 2025 Social Security Earnings-Test Limits
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Forget CDs and Savings Accounts. Here's How to Really Grow Your Money
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Building Your Retirement Savings? 1 Easy Trick to Help You Earn Exponential Wealth
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Should You Ignore SoFi and Buy This Magnificent Digital Bank Stock Instead?
    The Motley Fool23 hours ago
    4 Signs You're the Ideal Costco Customer
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Costco Just Made Buying a TV Even Better
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    4 Big Purchases You Should Always Put on Your Credit Card
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Total Return Potential of Up to 92% in 12 Months, According to Select Wall Street Analysts
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    4 Driving Habits That Are Costing You More Money
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    3 Tenacious Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    This Superstar ETF Could Turn $200 per Month Into $1.3 Million. Here's How.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy