    • The Motley Fool

    Is Ford About to Turn the Corner?

    By Daniel Miller,

    2 days ago

    For Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) , it feels like the hits just keep on coming: poor production efficiency, higher warranty costs, large electric vehicle (EV) development costs, and on and on. But the iconic Detroit automaker has more going for it than many realize, and at least one analyst agrees.

    On the rebound

    What may surprise some investors is that they might not really know the company they're invested in. Ford's traditional business, Ford Blue, is showing signs of slowing growth, and model-e, the division responsible for its EVs, is posting massive losses. But the best part of Ford that nobody is talking about is its highly profitable, and rapidly growing, Ford Pro commercial business.

    More specifically, Ford Pro generated $5.5 billion EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) during the first half of 2024, while Ford's traditional business, Ford Blue, only generated $2 billion, and Ford's model-e division posted a rough $2.46 billion loss.

    Analyst agrees

    Goldman Sachs recently made an interesting move in the automotive world as it downgraded many automotive stocks but made the surprise upgrade of both Ford and General Motors .

    Not only did the analyst note Ford Pro's blossoming business, but Goldman Sachs noted that software subscriptions have been growing at a 35% to 40% annual rate, and it expects this to continue growing with new offerings in fleet services. For context, Ford is aiming to generate $1 billion of revenue from software in 2025 alone.

    Looking ahead

    The gears are shifting in quick pace at Ford currently. After disappointing investors with the first half of 2024, the company is pulling back on roughly $12 billion in EV investments, pushing back on an F-150 Lightning replacement, canceling a three-row electric SUV, and looking more interestingly at hybrid options.

    But maybe the most important future ambition for Ford and its investors is the low-cost platform the company made a secret gamble on (with a special team initially) to produce an EV with a price target around $25,000. The first vehicle on that platform is said to be a midsize pickup truck. If Ford can churn out a $25,000 EV and make even a slim profit from it, it'll be a game changer for the company's sales, scale, and its mounting EV losses.

    What it all means

    At the end of the day, Ford shares are sitting at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 11, and the stock boasts a vibrant dividend yield of 5.6%. All the negativity surrounding higher warranty costs and production inefficiency is likely priced into the stock, and as the company works through its model-e division growing pains, it stands poised to rebound as its financials feel the relief.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Ford Motor Company right now?

    Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $826,069 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

    Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

