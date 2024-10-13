Should You Retire in West Virginia?

Are you thinking of relocating for retirement ? If so, go ahead and consider Florida , Arizona , or other popular places -- but consider West Virginia, too. The folks at Bankrate have actually named West Virginia the second-best state to retire in. Let's look at what's good and bad about the state.

A key plus for West Virginia is its low cost of living. Per the World Population Review, the overall cost of living there is about 90% of the national average. Many costs are close to average, but housing costs are particularly low. The typical home price in West Virginia was recently only $168,166 -- nearly half the national average. Car insurance , though, is roughly average at $3,075 annually. When it comes to housing and other costs, much will depend on where in the state you live, so investigate carefully.

Anyone who revels in nature should love West Virginia, which offers gorgeous scenery and numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation such as hiking, fishing, boating, and more. Those who love cultural activities can enjoy museums, theater, live music, and more -- particularly in and around larger towns such as Morgantown, Wheeling, Lewisburg, Shepherdstown, and Parkersburg.

It's not all good, though. Healthcare costs and accessibility are important considerations for retirees, and West Virginia scores quite poorly on this measure, ranked the 46th-best state in the nation for elderly healthcare by MedicareGuide.com. The state is working on improving healthcare, and it has secured some funding to do so, but improvement will take time. West Viginia's winters, meanwhile, can be cold and snowy, so factor that into your thinking.

West Virginia is one of the 41 states that do not tax Social Security benefits . It does tax withdrawals from 401(k) and IRA accounts, though, and pension income is taxable, too, with some exclusions. The state has no estate tax .

West Virginia should suit many retirees well, but not every retiree. If you're thinking of relocating there -- or anywhere -- try living there for at least a few months first, to make sure it's a good fit.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $ 22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .