Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Want a $1 Million Nest Egg by Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade.

    By Jeremy Bowman,

    2 days ago

    Who wouldn't want to have a $1 million nest egg going into their retirement?

    According to a recent CNBC survey, only 16% of respondents said they had that much when they retired -- and that was counting all of their assets. But if you want to get there, the easiest way to do it is by setting aside money and investing it in the stock market. You could choose to buy index funds such as those that track the S&P 500 -- that strategy is fairly safe over the long term, and ensures you'll essentially earn returns that match the market.

    Or you can build yourself a portfolio of individual stocks -- that might get you better returns on your investments, but it's a choice that comes with more risk of underperforming the market, and of losing money.

    If you're ready to take the risks of that second approach and are looking for tech stocks that could help you become a millionaire in retirement, here are three that I see as having the potential to quadruple in value over the next decade. Without any multiple expansion, doing that would require them to grow their profits by 15% a year -- and that's within their reach. Split a $250,000 investment between them, and growth like that would give you a $1 million portfolio in 2034.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N76w8_0w54twmB00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    1. ASML

    ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has one of the widest economic moats in the tech sector. It makes the lithography equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, and it's the only company able to make the most advanced versions of that equipment -- extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems. These, in turn, are the only machines that can make today's most advanced, component-dense chips.

    ASML has built up its technological lead thanks to a generation of research and development, and consistent investments in advancing its technology. At this point, it will be difficult for rivals to catch up. That competitive advantage should help drive ASML's outperformance in the coming years as demand for its machines is set to grow thanks to AI-driven demand for the most advanced chips.

    The company's market cap is already $332 billion, meaning that if it gains 300% in the next decade, it would have a market cap of $1.33 trillion. And while there are only seven companies on the market today with trillion-dollar valuations, considering the production ramp-up taking place in the semiconductor industry, that goal is within reach for ASML.

    In addition, ASML pays a dividend. It's modest, yielding just 0.8% at the current share price, but reinvesting those payouts could help investors reach their goals a bit quicker.

    2. Arm Holdings

    Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) is another intriguing tech stock with the potential to help make you a millionaire over the next decade.

    Like ASML, Arm has unique competitive advantages that make it a good candidate to ride the AI boom. Unlike most of its chip stock peers, Arm doesn't design its own chips. Instead, it licenses its technology to companies like Apple and Nvidia , which use its architectures in their chips. Arm's components are particularly valued in smartphones because they use much less power than competing options like the x86 from Intel and AMD.

    That energy-conserving aspect is also making Arm's products popular with data center operators, as running AI applications demands a tremendous amount of electricity, and savings at scale can be significant.

    Finally, Arm generates wide operating margins thanks to its technology and unique business model, and as it rolls out new products and demand for AI soars, it seems likely to benefit. The company looks like a good bet to grow profits by at least 15% annually and retain its lofty earnings multiple.

    3. The Trade Desk

    The robust growth of digital advertising seems likely to continue as companies shift more of their marketing budgets from conventional advertising to digital channels, and brands seek out new ways to reach customers. One company that's well positioned to take advantage of that opportunity is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) , the leading independent demand-side ad tech platform.

    The Trade Desk has long outperformed both its ad tech peers and the broader market. And, it should keep capitalizing on the digital ad market's growth thanks to its new AI platform, Kokai. This product makes it easier for customers to track and measure how their ad campaigns are performing, allowing them to adjust to campaigns in response to customer behavior, and helping advertisers make better decisions.

    The Trade Desk has a track record of delivering growth even in periods when advertisers are tightening their belts, and the company should be able to capitalize on new platforms and media channels as they evolve over the next decade. Based on its history, it's a good bet to quadruple its earnings per share over the next decade.

    Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

    Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

    On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

    • Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,266 !*
    • Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,047 !*
    • Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $389,794 !*

    Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

    See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

    Jeremy Bowman has positions in The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: short November 2024 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Possible Stock Splits in 2025: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Each Up More Than 600% in 8 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before Oct. 17
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Prediction: These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Soar in 2025
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The Average American's Net Worth Is $1,063,700. How Does Yours Compare?
    The Motley Fool13 hours ago
    Here's What Happens When You Put Too Much Money Into a CD
    The Motley Fool18 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Here's Social Security's Maximum Monthly Benefit for 2025 -- and How You Can Do Even Better
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    3 Surprising Drawbacks of Buying Groceries at Aldi
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Social Security 2025: This 1 Lesser-Known Change Could Boost Your Benefit Just as Much as the COLA
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Have a Huge Car Payment? See How It Compares to the Average American's
    The Motley Fool17 hours ago
    Cathie Wood Has Been Piling Into Amazon Stock. Should Investors Follow Suit?
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 Reasons to Cancel Your Costco Membership in October
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Qualifying for Social Security Benefits Will Get More Difficult in 2025. Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Best Small-Cap Tech Stocks to Invest $1,000 In Right Now
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Forget CDs. Even With Falling Rates, a Savings Account Is a Better Choice
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Should You Retire in Wyoming?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    3 Simple Ways to Beat the Average Social Security Benefit
    The Motley Fool2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy