    • The Motley Fool

    5 Cheap and Easy Side Hustles You Could Start This Afternoon

    By Steve Strauss,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzJNd_0w4CZgQV00

    Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

    If you are looking to make some extra cash with minimal start-up costs, starting a side hustle might be just what you (and your bank account ) need. But what if you needed that money right now? Could you actually start a side hustle today?

    You bet.

    It need not cost much upfront, and with just a few resources, you can begin earning money quickly -- like, right now.

    Here are five cheap and easy side hustles you could start before the day comes to a close.

    1. Hauling and short moves

    If you have access to a truck, van, or even a large SUV, you can start a hauling or small moving service today. Right now, there are people out there who need help with furniture deliveries, small moves, or junk removal, and they are willing to pay for that help. Hauling and moving gigs require minimal upfront investment beyond gas and a little muscle, and you can start taking jobs immediately.

    And you can advertise your hauling service for free on Craigslist (a site that gets 250 million visitors per month ). It's where tons of people turn to when looking for just this sort of help.

    2. Online tutoring

    One of my daughters spent the year after college making bank tutoring kids in China how to speak better English. There are lots of these sorts of side-hustle opportunities available, and especially if you are skilled in a particular subject, online tutoring can be a lucrative side hustle.

    Again, placing a Craigslist ad under "Services" could lead to customers right away, and also, check out sites like Wyzant and Tutor.com. Whether you are helping someone with math, science, or languages, this side gig only requires a stable internet connection and your expertise. The pay can be quite good, especially if you specialize in high-demand subjects.

    3. Delivery services

    With services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart, you can start delivering food or groceries to local customers quickly. This side hustle allows you to work on your own schedule, and with minimal investment (your car or bike, and a smartphone and insurance), you can begin accepting delivery orders immediately. This is a super flexible way to make money quickly, and the more deliveries you take, the more you can earn.

    4. Pet sitting or dog walking

    Americans love their pets, especially their dogs (and no, I am not biased, even if I own the best dog in the world, our sweet Hazel). But if you are good with animals, pet sitting or dog walking can be a great side hustle.

    Simply sign up with a service like Rover or Wag, and you can be connecting with pet owners pronto. Truly, you can sign up in the morning and start earning money by the afternoon, especially if you live in a pet-friendly area. There are no upfront costs, you can manage your own schedule , and you make money simply by spending quality time with pets.

    5. Rent out your stuff

    As with so many things, here is a fairly new side hustle option, courtesy of your friend the internet. If you have tools, equipment, or even extra space, renting them out can provide a steady stream of extra income.

    Check out a site like Fat Llama that allows you to rent out just about anything -- from cameras and power tools to storage space and more. This side hustle is easy because you are monetizing items you already own, and you can start earning money today by listing your things for rent.

    They don't say that we are living in the "gig economy" for no reason. So what are you waiting for? Take advantage of it. There has never been an easier time to start a side hustle, even in one day.

    We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

