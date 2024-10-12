Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    There Are Only 28 S&P 500 Companies Warren Buffett Can't Buy Outright. Here's the Best of the Bunch for Income Investors.

    By Keith Speights,

    2 days ago

    Warren Buffett wrote in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, "Your company also holds a cash and U.S. Treasury bill position far in excess of what conventional wisdom deems necessary." That's an understatement.

    As of June 30, Berkshire's cash position stood at almost $277 billion. That's by far more cash than the conglomerate has ever had.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKrOS_0w4CZKCd00

    BRK.A Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

    What could Buffett do with Berkshire's boatload of cash?

    Buffett has mentioned that he doesn't prefer to sit on a huge cash stockpile. He would much rather be fully invested in equities -- either buying businesses outright or buying stocks. However, Buffett only makes a move when the price is right. That's not the case for him now, with valuations at historically high levels.

    But it's fun to imagine what Buffett could do with Berkshire's boatload of cash. Nearly $277 billion goes a long way.

    As of this writing, only 28 members of the S&P 500 have market caps larger than Berkshire's cash position. In theory, Buffett could gobble up any of the remaining 472 S&P 500 companies if he wanted to do so. (I qualified that statement because if he actually tried to buy the companies, their price tags would almost certainly increase above current levels.)

    Still, there's a select group of U.S. companies that Buffett couldn't buy outright with Berkshire's cash. They're the biggest (and arguably the best) businesses around.

    Several good picks for income investors

    As you might expect, this elite list of "Buffett-proof" stocks includes quite a few that choose to pay dividends. Most income investors would turn up their noses at some of them, though. For example, Nvidia 's market cap tops $3.2 trillion, but its forward dividend yield is a paltry 0.03%.

    However, income investors will probably like several of the stocks Buffett can't buy outright. ExxonMobil is a good case in point. The oil and gas giant's market cap is $542 billion, well above Berkshire's cash position. Its forward dividend yield is 3.11%. ExxonMobil has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

    If you really want impressive dividend track records, though, some Dividend Kings are in the group of stocks beyond Buffett's reach. Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a staggering 68 years in a row of dividend hikes to its credit.

    But I don't think ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson, or Procter & Gamble are the best picks for income investors among the 28 S&P 500 companies Buffett couldn't fully acquire. There's another Dividend King that deserves the honor, in my opinion.

    The best of the bunch

    My choice for the best of the bunch is... AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) . With a market cap of around $340 billion, there's no way Buffett could buy the big drugmaker with Berkshire's current cash stockpile. AbbVie is an income investor's dream stock, with a forward dividend yield of 3.2%. The company has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years (including the period when it was part of Abbott Labs ).

    Probably the best thing about AbbVie, however, is its resilience. When the company separated from Abbott in 2013, the blockbuster autoimmune disease drug Humira generated over 50% of total revenue. Ten years later, Humira lost U.S. patent exclusivity, and its sales began to plunge.

    AbbVie had prepared well for this scenario, though. The company invested heavily in research and development. It made key acquisitions. The result is that AbbVie is now in a strong position to transition to a post-Humira environment. As new CEO Robert Michael said in the company's second-quarter earnings call, "As we begin this new chapter, nearly every aspect of AbbVie's business is performing at or above expectations."

    To add icing to the cake, AbbVie is attractively valued. Its price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is a super-low 0.46, according to financial data reporting company LSEG .

    Buffett can't use Berkshire's cash to buy AbbVie outright. However, income investors might want to use some of their cash to scoop up shares of this big pharmaceutical company.

    Should you invest $1,000 in AbbVie right now?

    Before you buy stock in AbbVie, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AbbVie wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $826,069 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

    Keith Speights has positions in AbbVie, Berkshire Hathaway, and ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Possible Stock Splits in 2025: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Each Up More Than 600% in 8 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    3 of the Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Berkshire Hathaway Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Prediction: These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Soar in 2025
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Here's Social Security's Maximum Monthly Benefit for 2025 -- and How You Can Do Even Better
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Social Security 2025: This 1 Lesser-Known Change Could Boost Your Benefit Just as Much as the COLA
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Prediction: Here's What the Highest CD Rates Will Be in 2025
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    5 Cheap and Easy Side Hustles You Could Start This Afternoon
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    2025's Social Security COLA Has a Huge Silver Lining for Retirees
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Should You Retire in West Virginia?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    All Costco Members Should Do This Before They Renew
    The Motley Fool1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy