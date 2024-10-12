How Much Is Apple Stock Really Worth?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) relies on the iPhone for a large percentage of its revenue and profitability.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 8, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 10, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 802% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 169% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Apple made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.