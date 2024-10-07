Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Palantir Stock: Is the Incredible Valuation Justified?

    By Bradley Guichard,

    1 days ago

    2021 seems like a long time ago because so much has happened since. But just three years ago, economic stimulus sent stocks to the moon, only to come crashing back to Earth in 2022. Enthusiastic investors pushed stock valuations through the roof. For example, the popular lending platform Upstart Holdings peaked with a market cap of $32 billion, trading for a whopping 48 times sales. The company is worth $3.7 billion today with a more modest valuation of 7 times sales. Upstart wasn't worth the premium; however, some companies are.

    Amazon has traded with a premium valuation for decades, and investors have been richly rewarded to the tune of 7,000% over 20 years. But what about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) ? Is its premium valuation warranted?

    There's a lot to like

    When Palantir stock traded for less than $10 per share in 2022, investors criticized the company for being unprofitable, using too much stock-based compensation , and struggling to grow commercially. These concerns have been put to rest. Here are the charts that tell the tale.

    Palantir reported record operating and net income in the second quarter of 2024. As you can see below, both have risen steadily and significantly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26o42P_0vxtfwF500

    PLTR Operating Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

    The $134 million in net income came on an impressive 20% margin, while the operating margin was 16%, which is also solid and growing fast.

    Stock-based compensation (SBC), which dilutes existing shareholders by increasing the number of shares available, is declining. As depicted below, the increase in outstanding shares has largely leveled off as SBC has declined.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Cla4_0vxtfwF500

    PLTR Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

    The decline is even starker when measured as a percentage of revenue. SBC for the last 12 months was 20% of sales; it was 33% in 2022.

    Finally, the company's increase in commercial customers and sales is impressive. Palantir released its artificial intelligence (AI) platform AIP and is selling it aggressively. The program aggregates data from multiple sources and allows users to use the data to make smarter decisions. For instance, a distribution company that expects downtime in one location (perhaps severe weather is forecast) can use AIP to determine the best alternatives to get customers products as well as the impact on revenue and margins.

    Commercial revenue hit $307 million in Q2 with 33% year-over-year overall growth and 55% growth in the United States. Government sales were also strong, at $371 million, with 23% growth.

    It's easy to see why investors are exuberant, but has it gone too far?

    Palantir investors should be cautious

    Palantir stock has increased 520% since the beginning of 2023, reaching an all-time high of $40 per share. Investors who bought back then are sitting on terrific gains, but new investors should be extremely cautious. The price-to-sales ratio , shown below, is approaching 2021 tech bubble levels and is significantly higher than that of other fast-growing tech companies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05a828_0vxtfwF500

    PLTR PS Ratio data by YCharts

    CrowdStrike and Cloudflare are reasonable comparisons as they also have gross margins over 75% and revenue growth of 30% or more. They trade for 21 and 19 times sales, respectively. CrowdStrike's valuation peaked at 29 times sales before the outage incident .

    To put it in perspective, Palantir would need to grow its 2023 sales at the current rate of 27% through the end of 2026 before the valuation would drop to 20 times sales at the current price. Even if the company executes flawlessly and the stock market and economy remain strong, investors still don't have a margin of safety . If 2021 taught us anything, it's that valuations do matter in the long run. Palantir is a great company, but the price is too high for my money.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

    Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $765,523 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

    John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Bradley Guichard has positions in Amazon and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Palantir Technologies, and Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2025 and Beyond
    The Motley Fool6 hours ago
    2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Near 52-Week Lows. Is It Time to Buy the Dips?
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 10
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    The Unfortunate Truth About Claiming Social Security at Age 67
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Social Security's 2025 COLA: Here's How Much Benefits Are Forecast to Increase for Retirees Aged 62 to 70
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Avoid These 6 Expensive Traps When Shopping at Sam's Club
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Prediction: Here's Where Credit Card Interest Rates Will Be in 2025
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy