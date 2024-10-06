Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Social Security's 2025 COLA Gets Announced in Less Than a Week. Here's Why the News Will Be Good and Bad.

    By Maurie Backman,

    2 days ago

    There's a reason Social Security benefits are eligible for an automatic cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) each year. Many seniors get the bulk of their income from Social Security. Without COLAs, people in that boat would be guaranteed to lose buying power over time due to inflation.

    If you've been searching all over the internet trying to get information about next year's Social Security COLA, the good news is that your wait can come to an end this week. On Oct. 10 , the Social Security Administration will finally be able to make an official COLA announcement.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nd0v4_0vwFW6U400

    Image source: Getty Images.

    Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter inflation data. And by Oct. 10, inflation data for the month of September should become available, making that calculation possible.

    But even though we're still a few days away from the big announcement, there's enough inflation data available already to make an educated guess about 2025's Social Security COLA. And it's looking like next year's raise is going to be smaller than the 3.2% COLA seniors got at the start of 2024.

    But a smaller Social Security COLA isn't necessarily a terrible thing. And it's important to recognize that so you're not thrown for a loop when an official number gets released.

    It's really a mixed bag

    It's easy to see why a smaller Social Security COLA might seem like a bad thing -- especially if that number ends up roughly in line with recent estimates that are calling for a 2.5% raise in 2025. That's considerably lower than seniors' most recent Social Security COLA. And in general, it's natural to assume that more money in your pocket is better than less money.

    But it's also important to recognize that because Social Security COLAs are based on inflation, a decline in one means there's also a decline in the other. Put another way, a less generous boost to your Social Security paychecks in 2025 means you may also end up paying less for things like gas, groceries, and other essentials due to cooling inflation.

    In other words, when it comes to your personal buying power, things might even out in 2025, leaving you no better or worse than you were in 2024.

    There are ways you can change your financial picture for the better

    If you're in a position where you're reliant on your next Social Security COLA to improve your finances, then here's a reality check -- that's probably not going to happen. But that's not a situation that's specific to 2025's COLA.

    Generally speaking, seniors don't come out ahead financially once COLAs take effect, because even during periods when they're more generous, those higher boosts are coming at a time when inflation is more rampant.

    If you really want to improve your financial picture in retirement, think about ways you can reduce your spending and boost your income outside Social Security. That could mean downsizing to a smaller home or exploring different areas where living costs are cheaper on a whole.

    You may also have some options for generating income so you're less reliant on your monthly Social Security checks. You could join the gig economy and work a few hours a week. Or, you could see if it's possible to rent out a portion of your home for steady income. If you have a finished basement you largely don't use, taking in a tenant may be more than feasible.

    And if you're not yet retired, do what you can to build savings so you have a nest egg to tap on top of Social Security. That way, you're likely to be less concerned about annual COLAs once your senior years arrive.

    There's only a short wait at this point for an official Social Security COLA announcement for 2025. But be realistic about that raise, no matter what it amounts to. And don't rely on it to improve your financial situation. Instead, take steps on your own to get to that place so you can better enjoy your retirement in the coming years.

    The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

    If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $ 22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

    View the "Social Security secrets" »

    The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Gary Rose
    19h ago
    food prices are high gas prices are high
    fuk OBIDEN!!!
    1d ago
    🖕
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 10
    The Motley Fool5 days ago
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    KTLA2 days ago
    You will not be eligible for the new Social Security with the 2024 rise if you started receiving benefits earlier this year
    thetransferportalcfb.com22 hours ago
    Social Security announces new increase in SSI checks – It’s Official
    alamogordotownnews.com5 days ago
    Good News for Seniors: $50 Increase in Monthly Social Security Benefits
    alamogordotownnews.com1 day ago
    New Social Security payments that rise each month by $50
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Though Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Above Average, the 2026 COLA Might Be Historically Low
    Motley Fool3 days ago
    Social Security's 2025 COLA Announcement Is 2 Days Away. Here's What Your Increase Will Probably Be.
    The Motley Fool4 hours ago
    Social Security October 2024: The Second Round of Checks Is Headed Out
    CNET3 days ago
    These coins are worth thousands: Here’s how to spot one
    The Staten Island Advance4 days ago
    These Americans will get a new SSI payment in the next few hours
    thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
    Here's How to Tell if You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits
    The Motley Fool15 days ago
    Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Savings Account
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Prince Harry ‘Trapped’ in America Until His Children Are Adults Due to Meghan’s Concerns Over UK Safety, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com3 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter demands divorce be overturned because she ‘hid $48m from him’ in settlement
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Top Ten Best Canned Foods To Stockpile In Your Survival Pantry And Why You Should Start Now
    Rootbound Homestead2 days ago
    Important Update: SNAP Benefits in 2 States Will Be Paid Starting October 10
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    Social Security’s 2025 COLA Is Looking Like a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News3 days ago
    Melania Trump Opens Up About Whether Barron Is ‘Autistic’ in Memoir
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill7 days ago
    The Most Important Social Security Chart You'll Ever See
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Death Might Not Be Real—Quantum Physics Suggests It’s Just an Illusion
    William Saint Val20 days ago
    FDA warns compounding pharmacies on weight-loss drugs
    Axios4 days ago
    3 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Who won the Vance/Walz vice presidential debate? 3 polls gave the same answer.
    Scripps News6 days ago
    How Much Money Should You Keep in Your Savings Account? Here’s the Sweet Spot
    The Motley Fool4 days ago
    The Future of Social Security for Young Workers: 8 Things You Should Do Now
    GOBankingRates2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy