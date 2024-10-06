Open in App
    • The Motley Fool

    If You Bought 1 Share of Super Micro Computer Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

    By Keith Noonan,

    2 days ago

    Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) had its initial public offering (IPO) in March 2007 at a price of $8 per share. The stock frequently saw volatile swings, but it started of 2020 priced at roughly $24 per share -- tripling its IPO price. While the performance came in just slightly ahead of the S&P 500 's total return of 197.5% across that stretch, the stock's performance in this decade's trading has been nothing short of incredible.

    Super Micro Computer's incredible performance this year led to a stock split

    Spurred by rising demand for high-performance rack servers capable of training and running artificial intelligence (AI) systems, Supermicro's sales, earnings, and stock price have seen incredible growth. The stock climbed to as high as $1,229 per share earlier this year, and the company's management subsequently announced that it would move forward with a 10-for-1 stock split . While the company's share price has fallen substantially over the last few months, the split took effect on Oct. 1.

    The recently completed 10-for-1 stock split is the only split in the company's history. In other words, you would now have 10 shares if you bought one share of the company's stock on the day of its IPO and held onto its position. If you bought one share at the company's IPO price, you would now have 10 shares worth a combined total of roughly $416 as of this writing -- good for a 5,100% profit.

    On the other hand, Supermicro stock has actually fallen roughly 33% since the stock split was first announced in August. Stock splits have corresponded with rising share prices for some other companies, but the server-technologies specialist has been hit with multiple valuation headwinds recently. Catalysts for sell-offs have included disappointing gross margins , a bearish write-up short-seller from Hindenburg Research, a delayed 10-K filing, and a report that the company could be investigated by the DoJ.

    Supermicro's recent stock split hasn't changed any fundamental aspect of the business, but it's possible the split could make the stock more attractive to some investors.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

    Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $765,523 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2024

    Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

